Way back in December, The New Daniel Bryan™ made a promise to AJ Styles about the legacy of the WWE Championship: he was going to make a gaudy leather cummerbund sustainable and vegan.

“After I beat you … I am going to take this leather strap that was made from a skinned cow that I like to name Daisy and I am going to replace it with something sustainable, something better and the new Daniel Bryan is going to create a new world that these people don’t have any part of … You know what? Most of you probably don’t deserve to have a part of it either.”

On Tuesday night’s edition of Smackdown Live, Bryan made good on that promise, and (after telling a lengthy story about Daisy, the cow who gave her life to make the WWE Championship) debuted a new WWE Championship title belt made from “100% sustainable hemp, carved from a naturally fallen oak.” Oh, and he threw the old WWE Championship in the garbage can.

