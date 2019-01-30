Way back in December, The New Daniel Bryan™ made a promise to AJ Styles about the legacy of the WWE Championship: he was going to make a gaudy leather cummerbund sustainable and vegan.
“After I beat you … I am going to take this leather strap that was made from a skinned cow that I like to name Daisy and I am going to replace it with something sustainable, something better and the new Daniel Bryan is going to create a new world that these people don’t have any part of … You know what? Most of you probably don’t deserve to have a part of it either.”
On Tuesday night’s edition of Smackdown Live, Bryan made good on that promise, and (after telling a lengthy story about Daisy, the cow who gave her life to make the WWE Championship) debuted a new WWE Championship title belt made from “100% sustainable hemp, carved from a naturally fallen oak.” Oh, and he threw the old WWE Championship in the garbage can.
Here’s a closer look at the new-look strap:
The World needs this Green New Deal-iel Bryan
NEED.
If the old title is Daisy, what is this one called? Chemp?
It happened. I never thought it would ever be possible, but the unthinkable happened.
I somehow love Daniel Bryan MORE than before.
Thinking about a replica of this belt reminded me how hilariously overprice the replica belts are. Bryan should demand this one be sold for $100 with half the profits going to an environmental charity.
I LOVE it. The New Daniel Bryan is a breathe of fresh unpolluted air in the monotony of WWE.
+1
That is beautiful. I want to see that around Joe like now.
this new belt is dope! see what I did there?
The best part of that is that Bryan, both in reality and in kayfabe, had to get that cleared with Vince. Could you imagine that conversation?
VKM: “You want to do what?”
DB: “Replace the WWE title with an eco-friendly, hemp and wood version because — ” *goes into lengthy, save-the-world diatrabe*
VKM: *blue screens*
DB: “Well, you’re not saying ‘no’…..”
AJ’s reaction, ‘Did you smoke the prototype to that belt’ might be the belt I’ve thing I’ve heard AJ say. It actually made me laugh.
Ha, that was actually the impetus for Jeff Hardy to run out and sign up for the Elimination Chamber. he found it was worth it.