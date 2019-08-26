Here’s The Official Cast Announcement For The New Season Of ‘Total Divas’

08.26.19 3 hours ago

E! Entertainment

The first trailer for the ninth season of Total Divas has been released, and with it, the official reveal of this iteration of the show’s always-changing cast. It was already reported that Sonya Deville and Ronda Rousey would be joining the show, and the teaser below highlights what both former MMA fighters will be up to this season.

Check it out:

Rousey’s involvement with Total Divas, along with stuff like having WWE Superstars over to her farm to make a parody horror movie trailer, shows the former Raw Women’s Champion maintaining a connection to the wrestling world as fans speculate whether she’ll make a return to the ring.

