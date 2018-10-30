Last week we shared the story that John Cena had reportedly pulled out of WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia this Friday, which ended up being confirmed on Monday’s Raw when he was replaced by Bobby Lashley in the World Cup tournament. Now it’s looking like another report will be confirmed on Tuesday’s Smackdown Live: the report that Daniel Bryan, who is scheduled to face AJ Styles in a WWE Championship match at the event, won’t be making the trip.
This has been rumored for almost as long as the Cena story, but PWInsider is saying that Bryan made it clear he wasn’t making the trip, and that WWE began making alternate plans as of last week.
As of now — a few hours before Tuesday’s Smackdown — alternate plans rumored include:
- a match taped at the WWE Performance Center to be aired as part of the event on Friday, which is apparently already off the table
- a match taped at tonight’s Smackdown to be aired as part of the event on Friday
- Bryan and Styles are supposed to have a “confrontation” on Smackdown, so an angle could be shot to explain Bryan’s absence and/or the match not happening
- an angle shot at Smackdown to be part of the show on Friday, explaining why Bryan suddenly won’t be able to compete
- Rusev replacing Bryan in the match
As you can see, there’s a lot of “I don’t know, maybe THIS?” happening, especially on the Internet right now, but here’s what we know: Bryan won’t be making the trip, and WWE’s got to come up with a reason why he won’t. We’ll keep you updated on any events or announcements from tonight’s show. Let’s hope this doesn’t result in Bryan being “in the dog house” or any sort of losing streak.
All I read is “Rusev wins the title by beating AJ clean”
I’d be so down with this.
*cough* Miz *cough*
Imagine the prestige of winning the World Cup AND the WWE Championship in the same night….it’ll be better than Jericho beating the Rock and Stone Cold in the same night.
Time for a Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Championship: AJ Styles vs. Ariya Daivari vs. Bill Goldberg vs. Ronda Rousey!
James Ellsworth is available, and he has a long rivalry with AJ.
So many people in the WWE have just got to be agonizing for this to all be over with. Every morning and every night, just telling themselves they’re that much closer to this being over with.
For this year. It’s a 10 year deal.
Jinder Mahal back with the strap here we go
I guess good for him standing up for his principles, but it’s too bad that he’ll probably never get another championship run or main event push. No Miz/Bryan chamionship match at WM unless he loses in 18 seconds
If Bryan doesn’t get another title shot because he stood up for his principles, I’m fine with that. Hopefully, he is too.
Is it too early to pull the trigger on Almas at Crown Jewel? It’ll put him over BIG time, give us an Almas vs AJ feud until Rumble before getting into the Miz & Bryan stuff
It doesn’t matter. AJ’s 77 days away from breaking Punk’s record with the WWE Championship. He’s not dropping the title until the Rumble at LEAST.