Daniel Bryan Defended Brie Bella From ‘Cyberbullying’ Over Accidentally Injuring Liv Morgan

10.01.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

YouTube

Brie Bella’s accidental kick to the face of Liv Morgan has been the talk of the wrestling world for more than a week now. The result — a reported concussion suffered by Morgan didn’t slow the conversation. The backlash ranged from Bella’s sloppiness in the ring to her wrestling skills in general, and others taking their digs even lower.

Fed up from a week of criticism, her husband Daniel Bryan finally released a succession of tweets against what he called “Cyberbullying.” Bryan pointed to his own accidents while defending his wife, mentioning a chair shot he gave to Randy Orton in 2012 that resulted in a concussion, the brutal 2009 contest against Nigel McGuiness and even a kick to the face against Andrade “Cien” Almas in a similar accident to that of Brie’s.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBRIE BELLADaniel BryanWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 13 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 7 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP