Brie Bella’s accidental kick to the face of Liv Morgan has been the talk of the wrestling world for more than a week now. The result — a reported concussion suffered by Morgan didn’t slow the conversation. The backlash ranged from Bella’s sloppiness in the ring to her wrestling skills in general, and others taking their digs even lower.

Fed up from a week of criticism, her husband Daniel Bryan finally released a succession of tweets against what he called “Cyberbullying.” Bryan pointed to his own accidents while defending his wife, mentioning a chair shot he gave to Randy Orton in 2012 that resulted in a concussion, the brutal 2009 contest against Nigel McGuiness and even a kick to the face against Andrade “Cien” Almas in a similar accident to that of Brie’s.