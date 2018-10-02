Brie Bella’s accidental kick to the face of Liv Morgan has been the talk of the wrestling world for more than a week now. The result — a reported concussion suffered by Morgan didn’t slow the conversation. The backlash ranged from Bella’s sloppiness in the ring to her wrestling skills in general, and others taking their digs even lower.
Fed up from a week of criticism, her husband Daniel Bryan finally released a succession of tweets against what he called “Cyberbullying.” Bryan pointed to his own accidents while defending his wife, mentioning a chair shot he gave to Randy Orton in 2012 that resulted in a concussion, the brutal 2009 contest against Nigel McGuiness and even a kick to the face against Andrade “Cien” Almas in a similar accident to that of Brie’s.
She kicked the blonde right out of poor Liv’s hair :(
Bryan’s using “first time she’s ever hurt another performer” pretty liberally. Look at Zelina. Look at Ruby. If someone’s Homer Simpsoning all over your workplace, you get them trained until they’re safe to be around others–you don’t wait for Frank Grimes to die.
I get that accidents happen. An this was on Brie, obviously. However, I put massive blame on WWE for not making the right call, and ending that match immediately. Sin cara can have a match stopped for a broken finger, yet this went to the finish?!?