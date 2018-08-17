Daniel Bryan Hopes To Wrestle Until He’s 70, And Is Willing To Change His Style To Do It

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #Summerslam #WWE
08.17.18 2 hours ago 4 Comments

WWE

With SummerSlam coming up this weekend, we’re finally going to get the long-awaited match (or quite possibly the first in a series of matches) between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. Old NXT rivalries aside, the build to that match began when Bryan retired from wrestling, and from the moment he came out of retirement this year with a match at WrestleMania 34, this has been one of the feuds for which everyone’s been clamoring.

Questions have lingered, though, about what comes next for the beloved bearded superstar. Will he stay with WWE for the long haul, and just how long can he really keep wrestling with all of the health problems in his past? According to a new interview with ESPN.com, Bryan thinks he’s destined to do this for a few more decades.

After he’s done with The Miz, Bryan would love to face current WWE Champion AJ Styles. He also names other WWE superstars with whom he wants to get into the ring, including Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong, Shinsuke Nakamura, and particularly Andrade “Cien” Almas, who Bryan calls “a true luchador.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#Summerslam#WWE
TAGSDaniel BryanSUMMERSLAMWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP