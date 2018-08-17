WWE

With SummerSlam coming up this weekend, we’re finally going to get the long-awaited match (or quite possibly the first in a series of matches) between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. Old NXT rivalries aside, the build to that match began when Bryan retired from wrestling, and from the moment he came out of retirement this year with a match at WrestleMania 34, this has been one of the feuds for which everyone’s been clamoring.

Questions have lingered, though, about what comes next for the beloved bearded superstar. Will he stay with WWE for the long haul, and just how long can he really keep wrestling with all of the health problems in his past? According to a new interview with ESPN.com, Bryan thinks he’s destined to do this for a few more decades.

After he’s done with The Miz, Bryan would love to face current WWE Champion AJ Styles. He also names other WWE superstars with whom he wants to get into the ring, including Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong, Shinsuke Nakamura, and particularly Andrade “Cien” Almas, who Bryan calls “a true luchador.”