With SummerSlam coming up this weekend, we’re finally going to get the long-awaited match (or quite possibly the first in a series of matches) between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. Old NXT rivalries aside, the build to that match began when Bryan retired from wrestling, and from the moment he came out of retirement this year with a match at WrestleMania 34, this has been one of the feuds for which everyone’s been clamoring.
Questions have lingered, though, about what comes next for the beloved bearded superstar. Will he stay with WWE for the long haul, and just how long can he really keep wrestling with all of the health problems in his past? According to a new interview with ESPN.com, Bryan thinks he’s destined to do this for a few more decades.
After he’s done with The Miz, Bryan would love to face current WWE Champion AJ Styles. He also names other WWE superstars with whom he wants to get into the ring, including Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong, Shinsuke Nakamura, and particularly Andrade “Cien” Almas, who Bryan calls “a true luchador.”
Oh thank God. I am greatly relieved that he will be transitioning his style into something more long term sustainable. That should also ease reactions in the discussion threads from people cringing when Bryan does something painful.
Taking bets on how long it’s going to take for Miz to take credit for “Bryan going to a safer style”.
This also makes it sound like he’s sticking around in WWE, which should keep he and Brie, and Bird-ie comfortable for a long time.
Hmm, so a safer style wasn’t that bad after all. Miz was right! He always is, eventually.
That would be so sick, if he grew old into a Karl Gotch type of badass. Like a master technician, grizzled wrestling grandpa who’ll twist your pinky in 70 different ways just for fun. And maybe even use the term “hooker” in a way not related to how our modern, debased sensibilities would suggest.
Shit I just realized I meant to say Lou Thesz, not Karl Gotch