Daniel Bryan Has Been Cleared By WWE To Return To In-Ring Action

#WWE
03.20.18 10 mins ago 5 Comments

YouTube

WWE doctors have finally cleared Daniel Bryan for a return to in-ring action, as the company announced on Tuesday. Bryan, currently serving as Smackdown’s general manager, has been held out of wrestling action for more than two years due to his history of concussions, but he has finally been cleared by doctors in and out of WWE to the company’s satisfaction.

Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

Bryan has been open about his road back to the ring and how much he’s wanted to be back, and even hinted at a potential return in a recent interview, noting that his WrestleMania storyline has been written to include an in-ring appearance in case he was cleared in time.

That is now the case, with most expecting Bryan to find himself involved in a match at WrestleMania with Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Bryan’s appearance on Smackdown tonight is now going to be must-see WWE television as the wrestling world has long been waiting to welcome one of the best in-ring performers in recent history back into the fold. If nothing else, the “YES!” chants tonight and at WrestleMania will be deafening.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSDaniel BryanWWE

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP