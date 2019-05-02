Ever since WrestleMania, we’ve all been a bit worried (again) about Daniel Bryan. He reportedly suffered an undisclosed injury, but WWE has said nothing about it, or about when we can expect the former WWE Champion to return to TV. Considering Bryan’s history, a lot of people couldn’t help speculating that this might not bode well for his health or the future of his wrestling career. Honestly, we still don’t know very much, but reports out today make things sound a lot better than some were fearing.
Here’s The Latest On Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania Injury And Status With WWE
Elle Collins 05.02.19
