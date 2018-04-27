Darren Young ‘Cried Like A Baby’ After Seeing Finn Bálor’s LGBT WrestleMania Entrance

Fred Rosser

Much was made of this year’s WrestleMania being the most inclusive that we can recall. We even wrote about it ourselves, and the standout moment for a lot of wrestling fans was Finn Bálor’s entrance, which featured a group of people on the stage celebrating LGBT inclusivity, while Bálor himself was decked out in rainbow gear and the stage and lighting rig lit up in the rainbow flag.

It was a big moment for a lot of people, and when we had Fred Rosser (formerly known in WWE as Darren Young) in the studio this week to have a conversation for the With Spandex Podcast, we wanted to make sure to ask the first openly gay WWE Superstar his thoughts on the moment.

To our surprise, Rosser told us that rather than feeling uplifted by the moment, he found himself devastated.

