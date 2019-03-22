David Starr, The IPWA Respond To Removal Of Controversial Promo

Defiant Wrestling

Earlier this week, independent professional wrestler David Starr drew eyes on his upcoming ROH World Championship match against Jay Lethal at the Israeli Pro Wrestling Association (IPWA)’s Passover Bash 2019 event. In a promo video for the match that he released on social media, Starr brought up his Jewish heritage, political controversies involving Ring of Honor’s parent company Sinclair Broadcasting, and his stance on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory, a hotly debated real-life political conflict. When Starr took down the promo and released a statement about it, it generated even more publicity (including an analysis on With Spandex) for and controversy about the match than when the video was initially released.

While much of what happened behind the scenes of these events is still unknown to the general public, a few different parties have now addressed the situation. ROH has yet to openly respond, but on March 20, a source told Pro Wrestling Sheet that “ROH management weren’t thrilled with Starr criticizing the company’s politics” and “implied Lethal would be pulled from the event if the video wasn’t taken down.” The same sources told the publication that “David obliged so IPWA wouldn’t lose out on a lot of money.”

Since then, new statements have been made regarding the removal of the promo. In an article published in The Jerusalem Post on March 22, IPWA owner Gery Roif stated that “Sinclair forced them to take [the video] down in an act of censorship.” So far, Roif, who also wrestles under the name Rabbi Swissa, has not publicly mentioned ROH management in relation to these events. His last direct statement about ROH was made in February after the announcement of that the championship match, when he posted on his Facebook page:

So honored to have Ring of Honor’s management approval to have ROH World champion Jay Lethal defend the ROH World championship against David Starr in Israel for my IPWA Passover Bash event. This is a HUGE accomplishment for the wrestling scene in Israel and very symbolic for the things to come. I CAN NOT disappoint! I WILL NOT disappoint!!

At the time this article was written, Starr (who, it should be noted, is not an ROH employee like Lethal, but an independent contractor hired by the IPWA for this event) had tweeted twice in response to the situation since his initial statement about the promo’s removal. First, he tweeted a screencap of his own face from the video at the official accounts for Sinclair and Ring of Honor: