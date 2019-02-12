Dean Ambrose Reportedly Went Against The Script On Raw

WWE

In case you missed Raw last night, in between all the Becky Lynch apology drama something else happened. It wasn’t an apology, but it did seem like a big step toward a reconciliation. After a segment in which Seth Rollins had his in-ring promo interrupted by Paul Heyman, and then stood his ground about taking the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, Dean Ambrose came out early for his match with EC3, while Seth was still in the ring.

Seth looked like he thought there might be a fight, but then Dean took the microphone and said “I’ve only got one thing got say to you: Slay the beast.” Here’s the segment in question, which was edited out of the WWE Fan Nation version of the clip: