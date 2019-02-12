Dean Ambrose Reportedly Went Against The Script On Raw

In case you missed Raw last night, in between all the Becky Lynch apology drama something else happened. It wasn’t an apology, but it did seem like a big step toward a reconciliation. After a segment in which Seth Rollins had his in-ring promo interrupted by Paul Heyman, and then stood his ground about taking the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, Dean Ambrose came out early for his match with EC3, while Seth was still in the ring.
Seth looked like he thought there might be a fight, but then Dean took the microphone and said “I’ve only got one thing got say to you: Slay the beast.” Here’s the segment in question, which was edited out of the WWE Fan Nation version of the clip:
Dean Ambrose shaving 5 minutes of promo time off a Raw episode is an automatic HOF induction
god bless him, this makes up for at least a few of his goofy Smackdown shenanigans.
If true, Dean made the right choice.
I don’t care if it was a work or not. It was the right call.
More guys/ladies should be doing this. The scripted promos are shit and everyone has options outside of WWE now. They won’t fire everyone and it will probably improve the quality of the product.
we’ve heard it so many times already. good idea to trim it. but if this is true & cut minutes from the show why did Vince rush the Becky’s out promo at the end?
If Dave Meltzer says it it must be – as valid as anything any other fan watching can make up off the top of their head.
Meltzer is always getting worked
I dunno. It seemed to fit the pace of the show since they went to commercial shortly after, not immediately, but certainly not long enough for Dean to have spoke for an additional five minutes.
Drop the “the entirety of the promo.” Just “Slay the beast.” It’s cleaner.
What is the point of having him pin EC3 if he’s leaving? Doesn’t that Flynn the face of everything you’d expect from Vince/WWE regarding a know exit?
Props to Dean, that seemed a lot more natural than any long-winded stuff that would likely have been repetitive. I know there’s always a chance that somebody will tune in for the first time and have no frame of reference about the Shield’s history, but for the rest of us Dean definitely spared our ears.
Dave is wrong about half of the shit he says. That could be him getting worked or it could be down to Vince always changing shit the night of. Either way Dave is far from 100% accurate.