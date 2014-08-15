Dean Ambrose Will Star In A WWE Studios Film About A Crazy Guy In Swat Gear Who Hits People

WWE’s Dean Ambrose will star in Lockdown. Somewhere, Dixie Carter read that sentence, spit out her coffee and yelled, “SHUG, WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN??”
According to Variety, WWE is impressed with Ambrose’s mic skills and acting ability and has positioned him for the lead of their next feature film. Lockdown is the story of a police officer who “finds himself trapped inside his own precinct and hunted after crooked cops stop at nothing to recover incriminating evidence of illegal activities against those closest to him.” On TV, Ambrose plays a mercenary who is hunting his crooked partner after discovering evidence of illicit activities and violence against those closest to him, so … it’s a stretch.
WWE Studios has a lot of projects in the works — Leprechaun: Origins starring Hornswoggle, See No Evil 2 starring Kane, Jingle All The Way 2 starring … uh, Larry The Cable Guy — but this is the first one to appeal to wrestling fans like me. Normally it’s just the biggest, broadest, most colorful characters they have (Cena, Brodus Clay) or throwaway cameos for guys jerks like me love (Wade Barrett in Dead Man Down). Ambrose should really shine here, and I love that we live in a world where a guy who competed in CZW’s Tournament Of Death is now getting feature roles in films and write-ups in Variety.
My only problem is that it’ll cause Ambrose to miss TV time. Will I enjoy that?
If there isn’t a scene where Ambrose delivers a Headlock Driver to a random goon, I will DEMAND my illegal free streaming money back!
Dead Man Down was a real movie? I thought it was one of those parody trailers.
Dead Man Down surprisingly wasn’t as pants-shittingly awful as it sounded.
This movie will be better if every other cop in it is played by Seth Rollins.
+1
+1
I could see Seth Rollins getting a quick line in a shitty 90s action movie.
He should play the main villain in my opinion.
Do your opinions generally have villains?
Don’t worry, in 2 years time, he’ll be telling his enemies on Raw about his scars. . .
I just hope this eventually leads to Ambrose doing a one-man remake of Point Break.
[youtu.be]
I’ve seen that a dozen times, and it never gets old.
Wait, wait, wait… Wait just a minute. Stop. Halt everything. WWE Films is making a sequel to the seminal Ahnuld holiday classic Jingle All the Way? Why aren’t we making a bigger deal about this?
Because it’s starring Larry the Cable Guy?
And was announced like… last year?
I think Santino’s supposed to be in it, too.
“most colorful characters they have (Cena, Brodus Clay)”
Racist.
WHAT A TWIST!
Because I love Jeano Machino, I’ll watch this film and probably ironically love it. Maybe. A quasi legit 75%
this movie is going to be TERRIBLE. and i’m going to love it.
(it’s a compliment you guys, i can’t wait to see this movie. shhhhh.)
Kill this money-losing division already. If we have to lose one of the bright spots on the main show so he can film a bad movie (that he’ll probably be the best part of), then they are hurting the product for no good reason. It’s aggravating.
This is what wwe is all about though. They “make movies” every show. If this was somehow a success because of Ambrose’s charisma, that would make wwe very happy, and Ambrose would for sure be pushed to Piper levels sooner than later. It’s a win win, you don’t have to see the movie or anything, what’s the problem?
“Pushed to Piper levels” meaning, he’ll never win the world title in his career?
Gonna watch it and so are you
I anticipate some unnecessary hiding in a freezer.
Gimme a bro-cop movie of him and Roman Reigns, where Reigns has to always restrain Dean from going to far in the interrogations.
Ambrose does all the acting, chase scenes and dialogue while Reigns is there only to say the punchline and arrest/shoot guys.
Theres too many good ideas for a movie involving the shield bros.