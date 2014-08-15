Dean Ambrose Will Star In A WWE Studios Film About A Crazy Guy In Swat Gear Who Hits People

WWE’s Dean Ambrose will star in Lockdown. Somewhere, Dixie Carter read that sentence, spit out her coffee and yelled, “SHUG, WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN??”

According to Variety, WWE is impressed with Ambrose’s mic skills and acting ability and has positioned him for the lead of their next feature film. Lockdown is the story of a police officer who “finds himself trapped inside his own precinct and hunted after crooked cops stop at nothing to recover incriminating evidence of illegal activities against those closest to him.” On TV, Ambrose plays a mercenary who is hunting his crooked partner after discovering evidence of illicit activities and violence against those closest to him, so … it’s a stretch.

WWE Studios has a lot of projects in the works — Leprechaun: Origins starring Hornswoggle, See No Evil 2 starring Kane, Jingle All The Way 2 starring … uh, Larry The Cable Guy — but this is the first one to appeal to wrestling fans like me. Normally it’s just the biggest, broadest, most colorful characters they have (Cena, Brodus Clay) or throwaway cameos for guys jerks like me love (Wade Barrett in Dead Man Down). Ambrose should really shine here, and I love that we live in a world where a guy who competed in CZW’s Tournament Of Death is now getting feature roles in films and write-ups in Variety.

My only problem is that it’ll cause Ambrose to miss TV time. Will I enjoy that?