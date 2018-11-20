Dean Ambrose’s WWE Chronicle Documentary Mixes Real Recovery And Kayfabe Breakdown

After spending nearly nine months recovering from an injury that kept him off TV, Dean Ambrose is once again one of the most prominent wrestlers in WWE, Ambrose controversially turned on against Seth Rollins, resuming their feud from years ago with opposite face-heel alignments. Since then, he’s been attacking Rollins physically and verbally whenever possible. He didn’t interfere with the Intercontinental Champion’s match at Survivor Series, but during the show, it was announced that Ambrose and Rollins will face off for the white belt at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.

Like WWE Championship challengers Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe, Ambrose was recently the subject of a WWE Chronicle documentary. The one-hour WWE Network special follows him from August 9 (the week before he returned from injury) to the day after the go-home Raw for Survivor Series. While it does seem to include shoot elements, especially about his recovery, it’s the most kayfabe Chronicle so far. Along with backstage and training footage, we get a closer look at the mind of the revamped Dean Ambrose character as he deals with the buildup to and the aftermath of his rejection of the Shield. It’s a compelling watch.

