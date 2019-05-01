What the future holds for Dean Ambrose has been debated by wrestling fans since he reportedly gave notice to WWE in late January 2019. After months filled with multiple post-Raw appearances, possibly going off script, and no match at WrestleMania, Ambrose said his final goodbyes to the WWE Universe and his Shield brotherhood with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on April 21 at the WWE Network Exclusive (aka filmed house show) The Shield‘s Final Chapter.
Dean Ambrose Gave Fans A Glimpse At What He’ll Be Doing After WWE
Emily Pratt 05.01.19 42 mins ago
