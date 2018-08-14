British Wrestling Star Ian ‘Doc’ Dean Has Died

08.14.18 1 hour ago

More sad news on Tuesday as Ian “Doc” Dean, best known for his time as one half of the Liverpool Lads in All Star Wrestling throughout the mid-’80s and ’90s alongside current NXT trainer Robbie Brookside, has died at the young age of 48. No further details are available at the time of publication.

Dean was an important part of a generation of British wrestling stars who laid the foundation for the current British wrestling boom, winning the ASW Tag Team titles and ASW’s British Welterweight championship on two occasions each. He’s notable to a lot of American fans for his infrequent appearances on WCW television in the late ’90s, popping up on Monday Nitro, Thunder, and WCW Saturday Night in an enhancement talent role. He also famously competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Best of the Super Junior IV tournament in 1997, defeating Chavo Guerrero Jr. and even Jushin Thunder Liger.

If you aren’t familiar with Doc’s work, we’ve included a few videos below to help celebrate his life and career. Our sympathies go out to Dean’s family and friends, and we know he’ll rest easy having been so integral to the careers of many of today’s best and most popular wrestlers.

