WWE

When he won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth on Smackdown by disguising himself as Carmella, Drake Maverick reminded us excitedly that he was about to get married. Title changes in weird places and outside of the main WWE shows are the most exciting possible use of the 24/7 Title, so we were all waiting to see whether the story would continue at Maverick’s actual wedding, and sure enough, it did.