It wasn’t the most surprising result on this year’s double bill of WrestleMania cards, but it was the right one: Drew McIntyre realized his destiny in the main event of WrestleMania night two and defeated The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, to win his first WWE Championship.

In a match that played out almost exactly like Saturday’s Universal Championship match, McIntyre was able to withstand multiple F-5s and come back with four Claymore Kicks to put Brock away.

You can see a clip of that below.