It’s been less than 24 hours since Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to capture the greatest prize in professional wrestling history, the WWE Championship. (Well, technically, it’s been about two weeks, since Mania was pre-taped this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but you get the idea.)
Earlier today, the new champ called in live to talkSPORT’s morning radio show, at which point he joked about fighting BBC sports pundit Chris Sutton before pivoting into what kinda-sorta sounded like a real-deal challenge toward lineal world boxing champion (and part-time WWE Superstar) Tyson Fury:
😠 “I know Tyson Fury’s on the show… he was talking trash about me!”
😲 “I’ve won the belt & after I’ve beat @Chris_Sutton73 I’m coming for Fury!”
WWE World Champion @DMcIntyreWWE calls out @Tyson_Fury! 👀
We would love to see that! 🙏🤣 pic.twitter.com/QRCU3j1suO
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 6, 2020
“I know Tyson Fury is on the show today as well. I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me. I know he’s coming up to the show, so tell him, ‘I saw what you said about me’ — you know, he doesn’t care who wins the match, he thinks I’m gonna win and he can smash me. Let him know, ‘All right, Fury, I’ve won the belt now, I’ve won the championship now, now I’m paying attention to you.’ After I beat Sutton, I’m coming for Fury.”
The Gypsy King, who already holds a count-out victory in WWE over Braun Strowman (himself the new Universal Champion), responded to McIntyre’s challenge via Instagram, writing:
@dmcintyrewwe has call me out after his @wwe Wrestlemania 36 victory, first I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere.👍🏻🙏🏻
Could this be Drew’s first title defense? Will we see McIntyre-Fury at SummerSlam (or in Saudi Arabia)? We’ll all have to wait and see. In the meantime, Fury continues to train for his third fight against Deontay Wilder, originally scheduled for July but postponed until later this year due to COVID-19.