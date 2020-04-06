It’s been less than 24 hours since Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to capture the greatest prize in professional wrestling history, the WWE Championship. (Well, technically, it’s been about two weeks, since Mania was pre-taped this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but you get the idea.)

Earlier today, the new champ called in live to talkSPORT’s morning radio show, at which point he joked about fighting BBC sports pundit Chris Sutton before pivoting into what kinda-sorta sounded like a real-deal challenge toward lineal world boxing champion (and part-time WWE Superstar) Tyson Fury:

😠 “I know Tyson Fury’s on the show… he was talking trash about me!” 😲 “I’ve won the belt & after I’ve beat @Chris_Sutton73 I’m coming for Fury!” WWE World Champion @DMcIntyreWWE calls out @Tyson_Fury! 👀 We would love to see that! 🙏🤣 pic.twitter.com/QRCU3j1suO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 6, 2020