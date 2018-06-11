It’s Been Three Years Since We Lost The ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes

WWE Network

June 11 is a sad anniversary for wrestling fans, as it’s now been three years since the passing of the legendary ‘American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. Dream passed away back in 2015 at age 69 after complications from a fall in his Orlando, Florida, home. The sports-entertainment world was shaken up by the loss of one of its most important figures, and you can go back and read how hard it affected the online community in our personal tributes.

Rhodes’s sons Dustin, aka WWE Superstar Goldust, and New Japan Pro Wrestling/Ring Of Honor star Cody Rhodes shared memories of their irreplaceable father on the anniversary via Twitter.

Been an especially hard year for me. 3 yrs. ago we lost our dad. Every damn day, I wish I could see you, or pick up the phone and call you. God , I miss you dad. You are the strongest, greatest man I ever knew. I love you pops. #DreamingInHeaven #HardTimes #RhodesFamily pic.twitter.com/MHPahL9iTJ — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 11, 2018