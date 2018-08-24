The Rock Is The Early Betting Favorite To Win The 2019 Royal Rumble

Now that SummerSlam is in the rear-view mirror, that can only mean one thing: It’s time for WWE to focus on spending the next few months developing complex stories involving wrestlers that can be told over the next few months or, perhaps, years Royal Rumble betting odds are out. According to Wrestling Inc., you can now bet on the 2019 Royal Rumble match via Sky Bet in the United Kingdom.

There are still five months to go, so it’s probable that this won’t be the case as we get closer and closer to the event in January. But as of right now, the early betting favorite for the whole thing is The Rock, who comes in at 2/1 odds to earn a match in the main event at WrestleMania.

Beyond him, the next-best odds belong to Daniel Bryan at 6/1, followed by 8/1 odds for Seth Rollins and 9/1 odds for Braun Strowman. If none of those tickle your betting fancy, perhaps you’ll be interested in the 12/1 odds that exist for Finn Bálor, John Cena, or Roman Reigns.

