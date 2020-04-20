Backyard wrestling is headed to HBO, and The Rock is helping it get there.
Variety reported today that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Issa Rae, and Dany Garcia will executive produce a “half-hour series in development at HBO about the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion.” The show’s working title is TRE CNT (pronounced “tre count”), and it’s the creation of writer Mohamad El Masri, whose credits include HBO’s Here and Now and the Netflix series October Faction.
Here’s how Variety lays out the premise of the series:
The series focuses on Cassius Jones, a young dock worker and struggling pro-wrestler, who uses inherited life-insurance money for start-up cash and the deed to a shotgun house from his grandfather to start a hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire in Houston’s Third Ward (The Tre) with the help of his working-class family, neighbors, and friends.
The wrestling cred The Rock brings to the project is obvious, though he was never a backyarder; so far it’s unknown if anyone from specifically the backyard wrestling world is attached to TRE CNT.
Johnson and Rae both have experience executive producing shows for HBO. Johnson produced and starred in Ballers, which ended in 2019, and Rae is the co-creator, star, and exec producer of Insecure, which recently began its fourth season.