Backyard wrestling is headed to HBO, and The Rock is helping it get there.

Variety reported today that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Issa Rae, and Dany Garcia will executive produce a “half-hour series in development at HBO about the creation of a backyard wrestling promotion.” The show’s working title is TRE CNT (pronounced “tre count”), and it’s the creation of writer Mohamad El Masri, whose credits include HBO’s Here and Now and the Netflix series October Faction.