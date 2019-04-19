Earl Hebner Says He’s ‘Not Going To Lie Anymore’ About The Montreal Screwjob

04.19.19 28 mins ago


Viceland/WWE

Viceland‘s Dark Side of the Ring series has been digging into underbelly of the wrestling business, with episodes already released about the relationship between Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, the death of Bruiser Brody, and the Montreal Screwjob.

The Montreal Screwjob has occupied the minds of wrestling fans, especially those who are also conspiracy enthusiasts, since it occurred at Survivor Series 1997 and has already been explored from just about every angle by many people on a variety of platforms. But in an interview with Bully Ray on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio, referee Earl Hebner provides a new perspective.

Hebner first tells Ray that he thinks Hart knew “before the match” that Shawn Michaels was going to put him in the Sharpshooter. When asked if he thinks Hart was in on the work, Hebner says, “Yeah, I really do. I’m not going to lie about it anymore. I’ve been trying to protect Bret, but I bet you one hundred percent, one hundred and ten percent that Shawn Michaels knew what was going on.”

The second half of that answer sounds much less definitive than the first, and Hebner continues to get less specific about his opinion of the reality of the Screwjob. Hebner says, “I have different feelings about he did know and he didn’t know, to be honest with you. Like I said, just hearing rumors for the past eighteen, nineteen years, it’s almost been questionable, in some sense, that both of them knew.”

The Viceland documentary features a variety of viewpoints on the Screwjob, with the perspectives of Bruce Pritchard, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Scott Hall, and more. Hart maintains the position on the incident he’s held for years, Cornette says the screwing aspect of the match was legitimate, and Hall claims the whole thing was a work. You can watch it and the other episodes of Dark Side of the Ring here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bret Hart#Shawn Michaels#WWE
TAGSBret Hartearl hebnerMONTREAL SCREWJOBSHAWN MICHAELSWWEWWE SURVIVOR SERIES
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 4 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 4 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP