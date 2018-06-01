A Former ECW Star Is Reportedly Dead After An Apparent Murder-Suicide

WWE Network

Horrifying news from the world of wrestling today as former ECW star Chuck Williams, better known by his ring name Rockin’ Rebel, and his wife are dead following what investigators of West Goshen Township, PA, are considering a murder-suicide.

While most of the news reports talking about the incident don’t mention Williams by name, the story has been confirmed by friends and loved ones on Reddit and Twitter. As of now all we know is that the bodies of a man and woman were found in their living room, and that family members met police in the driveway when they arrived on the scene. There are conflicting stories on which person is responsible for the crime, so we can’t speculate on that as of now.

Rockin’ Rebel — trained by WWE Hall of Famers Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and hailing from the “music capital of the world” — is best known for his time on the independent wrestling scene in the early ’90s, competing for Combat Zone Wrestling, Delaware’s 1CW, Atomic Championship Wrestling and other promotions. He made a name for himself in Philadelphia’s Eastern Championship Wrestling, the precursor to Extreme Championship Wrestling, and feuded with the likes of The Sandman.