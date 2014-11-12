Edge Becomes The Latest Superstar To Suggest That The Attitude Era Kinda Sucked

From the moment it ended (if anyone can pinpoint that, exactly), WWE has been obsessed with its own “Attitude Era.” In layman’s terms, that’s how the then-WWF portrayed itself in the late 90s, when Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Monday Night Wars pushed wrestling popularity into the stratosphere. It was “crash TV” … short matches, violence, cursing, nudity, anything you could throw at the screen to keep teenagers (and, by proxy, everyone else) watching. No one dared speak ill of it. Companies built video games around it. “You can play as a few guys who wrestle now I guess BUT LOOK, ATTITUDE ERA MODE!!”
Last month, Dean Ambrose became the first WWE Superstar of note (that we can remember, at least) to say that the Attitude Era wasn’t the peak of wrestling possibility. In an interview with Trib Live Sports, he said the following:
“I don’t like my wrestling or entertainment in general to be too clean or predictable for me as a fan. When I say clean, I’m not talking about dirty jokes, middle fingers and stuff like that. I’m actually not even a big fan of that. A lot of people talk about the attitude era being so great but a lot of it was terrible crap, sex jokes and over-the-top terrible bad comedy. It was Jerry Springer-like. They made a joke about a woman’s breasts. Hilarious, but where’s the wrestling? I look back on a lot of stuff now, and I’m like where’s the wrestling? It’s just a lot of crappy jokes.”
Suddenly a chunk of the Internet was allowed to find flaws in one of WWE’s golden eras. The Rock and Stone Cold were great, sure, but — for lack of better phrasing — where’s the beef?
In an interview today with Alternative Nation, Attitude Era star and 11-time world champion Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland expressed a similar sentiment.
I do think what’s been good, people are always talking about the Attitude Era, and all of this and all of that, but if you watch back, sometimes the matches weren’t that great because we had 2 minutes. It’s not possible to have a good wrestling match in 2 minutes, you can’t tell a story, you can tell a haiku. Since the PG era, I know when I was in matches, I had half an hour sometimes, 20 minutes, there I can tell a story. To me that’s the meat and potatoes of the whole thing, it all boils down to the wrestling at the end of the day. The Attitude Era was a lot about the hijinks backstage, and the matches kind of got forgotten about. It’s looked at with rose colored glasses because the ratings were good, and it was working for obvious reasons, but to me those obvious reasons were characters like Stone Cold, who would then get in and have a long match at a PPV. Characters like The Rock who would be entertaining, but still at the end of the day, they could go. I think now, you need a little bit of both.
In a wrestling match, you can do that, because you’re putting it together, you’re flying by the seat of your pants out there, and you’re listening to what the audience is doing, if you’re good. But when it comes to promos and things like that, I think sometimes the aspects of humor and entertainment in that have been lost. With that being said, I still think it’s more important to have great wrestling matches. So I don’t know, when it’s all said and done, it goes in cycles, no matter what product is being placed out there. I think if you tried to do the Attitude Era thing now, it wouldn’t necessarily fly, because people have seen MMA, and that’s become popular. I think that’s what the college guy, or the guy wearing his medium Affliction shirt is watching now as opposed to WWE. In 1999, those guys would be watching WWE, now they want to see a dude get knocked out in the UFC.
For clarification purposes, here’s two minutes of Edge wrestling.
What do you think? Are we looking back at the Attitude Era with rose-colored glasses? Did it do more harm than good, and could it ever happen again?
Yeah, fans of the actual art of wrestling wouldn’t like the Attitude Era, but who gives a fuck? Ratings and revenues don’t lie.
Popularity =/= Quality
@The NME Wait, the Kardashians aren’t the best people walking the earth?… Seriously though, I know the quality wasn’t good (I’m not on the pro-Attitude Era side of this if I had to choose) I’m just saying it was the most successful era in wrestling history so maybe it doesn’t matter what the purists want or like.
I agree that some of the edgy (pun not intended) humor of the attitude era was pretty bad, and embarrassing now as an adult. But the matches were a lot more raw back then, and sure you had shit shows like anything with D-Lo, but you had some great PPV matches and most importantly there wasn’t some huge Hogan/Cena just dominating every ppv, well until HHH took over that is.
Wait, what? You had me until the D’Lo slam. He was awesome and deserved much better than what he got.
@Taco_Jones Agreed Sir. You’re talking ’bout the real deal now.
You betta recognize just who the hell I am!
The matches were indeed a lot more raw, as in the example posted by Brandon where some idiot road agent just threw a Boricua in with a debuting Edge as a jobber and let him do a somersault plancha that ended up breaking Estrada’s neck and ending his career. CAR CRASH TV AT ITS FINEST
The only “Attitude Era”-specific thing that I would say that I REALLY miss are the entrance themes, which were almost incalculably better/more memorable.
DON’T YOU DARE INSULT THE HUMAN BOBBLEHEAD AGAIN YOU SONOFABITCH.
I think he’s right when he mentions the rose-colored glasses portion. A LOT of the Attitude era was hot garbage. I think that pro-wrestling in general will never reach the heights it did in the 90s simply because the method of delivery has changed so much.
Back to Edge’s point though – a lot of it was just shitty “comedy” or shock value story lines for the sake of shock value. For every iconic moment like Mick Foley winning his first WWF championship, or Steve Austin driving a beer truck into the arena there’s a hundred shitty ideas that somehow made it to TV. Three examples I can think of off the top of my head are the infamous Katie Vick nonsense, and the less famous Beaver Cleavage angle that devolved into a domestic violence angle, or when Vince had Trish bark like a dog. Just horrible moments where you stop and ask yourself “wait, why do I watch this shit again?”
Except that the payoff on a lot of those storylines was shit. For example:
– “IT WAS ME AUSTIN! IT WAS ME ALL ALONG!”
– “I did it for the Rock.”
Two of their biggest angles of the day, paid off with absolute garbage.
@K.G. to your point, the writing was a lot better for the main event feuds than it was for a lot of the lower card stuff, but even then, at least the lower card guys (and gals) had *something* to do, whereas today it seems they only write the main event while keeping everyone else in a holding pattern. Maybe that’s what it’s going to take for pro-wrestling to get even close to those heights again; interesting characters from the top of the card, all the way down to the bottom. Like you said, if something wasn’t working at least they’d try *something* new. In the 90’s everyone was going for “shocking” and “extreme” so I can totally see your point as it relates to that time period.
You are correct though, each week felt like appointment television.
…and then @(Large) Jim comes in and burns it all to the ground! :)
Those are two pretty great examples of terrible payoffs to long-term stories. Wow. Excellent point.
Katie Vick was considered to be during the Attitude Era? I ask because I stopped watching in 2001, and just kind of associate the unofficial end of that era with that year in my head, but maybe that’s just me?
Katie Vick was in the Ruthless Aggression Era. I think people get the two eras mixed up because a lot of your Attitude Era guys like Rock and Austin were still in WWE at the time. The Ruthless Aggression Era began with Vince’s speech to the RAW Roster in June 2002, around the same time John Cena had debuted on Smackdown that same week. The Katie Vick storyline happened in October 2002 and lasted until Triple H got into a feud with Shawn Michaels. And the Ruthless Aggression Era ended after the death of Chris Benoit in June 2007. The whole PG era, as it’s dubbed began one year after Benoit’s death when RAW had changed its format back to the way it was from the 80’s to late 90’s but only RAW changed to PG as Smackdown has been PG rated since its very first air date of April 29, 1999.
I think that segment was beaten by Edge and Lita’s “live sex show” but I could be wrong there.
Dude’s got a valid point. The Attitude Era itself is a very important spot on the timeline that is Professional Wrestling, but we DO tend to look at it with said “rose-colored glasses”. Think about all the original NES games you played as a kid. At the time they were amazing and super entertaining, but with the evolution of the industry being what it is if we tried them now we would see all of their flaws. However, that being said there is still a love and respect for it, warts and all.
Whatever. I will never not love the “Five second pose for the benefit of flash photography”.
I don’t think it could happen again because – and I’ll probably get killed for this – wrestling fans are smarter nowadays. Not necessarily more intelligent, but the stuff where Taker was trying to embalm Stone Cold and similar segments just look embarrassingly fake now.
I agree with K.G.
If there was a “strength” to Attitude Era pacing, it’s that the PPVs would sometimes (not always!) feature longer matches as ways to continue or even possibly end feuds. Or sometimes a random match pairing (D-Lo/Venis at SS ’98?) would give us something interesting.
But yeah, a ton of this is rose-colored glasses. A good chunk of the current problems with WWE isn’t a lack of “Attitude”, but really poor Creative. When you have a really talented, funny roster of people and simply don’t let them do ANYTHING except stilted hack comedy writing that has nothing to do with wrestling, the product is going to suffer. I still have zero idea why none of the really great backstage segments that air online never get put on the main shows. Nobody outside the main event gets any reaction because they’re not allowed to show off their characters!
There’s also the issue with WWE continuing to use Attitude Era concepts (HiTC) in a PG world, absolutely destroying any interest/mystique from their best gimmick ideas/matches.
Oh, and John Cena. John Cena is the biggest problem. But you know that.
That match was incredible. D’Lo’s run as the Euro champ filled me with joy.
The Attitude Era was when my fandom started, and I look back on it fondly, but I can honestly say that basically none of my favorite matches come from 1998-01.
But the AE gave me my favorite moment ever, Gerald Brisco pinning a sleeping Crash Holly in the APA office for the Hardcore title and celebrating silently. I think I’ve mentioned that on here before. But it’s so damn good.
Two things that made the attitude era
1) The stories move forward. Not necessarily in a way where big angles were blown too early, but in a way that you never really felt like things were dragging on a bit. Now we can almost see the cogs moving in the minds of creative. That takes away the illusion that we’re making the decision as to who to cheer for, thus our tendency to route for the heels.
2) Jim Ross calling out everyone’s bullshit.
Put the current commentary team back in the Attitude Era and you have something very different.
“The table is set up and Bubba Ray has got that look in his eye”
“He’s cummin’ Maggle!”
thank God someone else agrees with me that the over-produced, lame and irritating commentary team of RAW is like over half of the whole problem today! and that’s nothing small to look past it. it’s legitimately ruining most of the show.
@themosayat : Yup. It’s hard to imagine people souring on the product when the commentators pay no attention or belittle the product in the ring, no matter how good it is.
For a company that wants to be seen as legit, you’d think they’d reel in their shitty announcers.
I hope I’m wrong, but hasn’t Ambrose been doing ‘Attitude era’ promos up until now? The hot dog cart, the mannequin…
he probably wouldn’t choose it if he could, but doesn’t mind it, I think.
The Attitude Era had a deep roster of charismatic superstars — HHH and The Rock were in the mid-card when it started. And everything had to be fresh because Ted Turner kept poaching everyone who had been a star in WWF.
Hart, Nash, Hall, and Hogan all leaving made it possible for The Rock, Stone Cold, Foley, and HHH to explode pretty much all at once. Then they were followed by Angle and Jerhico and Edge. Everyone was young; everyone was hungry; and everyone had something to prove. And the McMahons were had to say “fuck it” about a lot of stuff
That can’t happen today because John Cena needs his spot and The Rock has to keep coming back, Brock Lensar doesn’t give a shit, and since there’s no WCW to compete with the McMahons are stuck trying to hold on to what they have but they don’t seem to know how to.
When the Undertaker threw Mankind off the top of the cage, that was a genuine “HOLY SHIT!” moment. Now the biggest moments are Lesnar squashing Cena and breaking the Undertaker’s streak.
Did you read the article?
I think the bias (at least for me) for most “smart” fans is that the wrestling just wasn’t that good overall and wasn’t a focus. It’s the same point that both Ambrose and Edge made. To your point, there were a lot more actually funny moments and there was more personality to the product, no arguments there. But there was also a lot of lazy writing and lowest common denominator garbage. Sure, as a teenager, taking 15 minutes out of a wrestling card to have a bikini contest was great; now, not so much. The AE reached a much wider audience for those precise reasons – there was less focus on wrestling and more focus on stories, humor, puppies, and dick jokes. All of that being said, I don’t think Edge or Ambrose is saying that it was the absolute worst era of pro graps, just that is wasn’t as great as most non-ultrafans think it is.
I agree with a lot of what’s been said. On the positive side, the pacing of the shows made them exciting. The music starts and the Hardys are running down to the ring and the crowd are going wild. It’s a thrill ride. The amount of top talent was immense. Austin, Rock, undertaker, Foley, kane, Trips, the McMahons all felt like equal top guys, unlike today where there’s Cena and no-one.
But Edge is right that the singles wrestling was largely poor, at least until Angle arrived. The pay per views were wildly inconsistent because so many of the great matches were on tv (not complaining). And the puerile stuff was great when I was a teenager but it doesn’t hold up.
Also the quality of wrestlers on the undercard is SO MUCH BETTER today it’s untrue.
So, um, it’s was kinda exciting but the wrestling suffered.
The matches might have seemed more important because there was a title change on pretty much every single RAW back then but they had maybe one 10+ minute match a MONTH, and six or seven dogshit filler matches per show during the height of the Attitude Era.
Whatever it was, it was a lot more exciting than the shit we’re getting now.
That isn’t saying much!
That’s the nostalgia filter talking.
@Cortez it’s definitely NOT just the nostalgia filter talking, I’d take some garbage 2 minute matches if it meant we didn’t have to sit through the same predictable, lame-ass shit we do now. The general quality of wrestling may be higher now but everything else is just the pits (in the WWE).
Crass humour and crash-tv style over PG kiddy crap any day.
Not nostalgia filter at all. The Attitude Era was exciting, controversial, unpredictable… everything that’s so sorely lacking in today’s product. It’s easy to say it ‘sucked’ now and feel like we’re all straight-laced adults but the reality is we were tuning in every week with excitement, not dread like we do now.
I was at that Austin show, you really couldn’t see what happened and they had to stretcher Jose out and people were wondering if Edge killed him because the show went to a stand still
Also there was a huge cell hanging over the ring so folks were pretty excited about seeing a cage match. However, it was a just used for a Mankind promo that had no audio feed to the stands so no one in Austin heard what Mankind was saying.
Two points:
1.) Am I the only one who remember the “Internet Wrestling Community” actually being very critical of the “Attitude Era” when it occurred? Every week, there’d be breakdowns of how much wrestling actually occured (no more than 30 minutes, usually), and people excoriating the likes of Triple H for predictable promos.
2.) The Attitude Era is viewed as great because people choose only to remember its high points. And yeah, when you look at the Attitude Era that way, it DOES become a golden age of wrestling, because it (arguably) had higher high points than any other era. They had
-Raw, organic television with week-to-week continuity
-Storylines developed gradually (think HHH’s transformation from snob to degenerate, or Kane going from merely being mentioned in May 1997 to finally facing Undertaker one-on-one in 1998).
-Unscripted promos that came from talented talkers who were “at-one” with the character they were portraying.
-When the Attitude Era *did* emphasize matches, they were GREAT matches–the year 2000 was one of the best in-ring years in company history (I’d argue the best until 2013).
Unfortunately, that overlooks all the stupid gimmicks, abandoned storylines, sleazy
attention ploys, unnecessary vulgarity, demeaning treatment of women, and WWE’s shunning and denigration of their own history (which is hilarious to think, given that now, it’s all they do).
The Attitude Era encapsulated wrestling’s best, and wrestling’s worst. One moment, you were never more excited to be a fan; the next, you were never more ashamed. It was a hodge-podge, and painting it as an extreme–either as a halcyon era or a low period–does it a massive disservice.
I honestly think that when people clamor for the return of the Attitude Era, they’re not looking for Val Venis getting his penis chopped off, necessarily; they’re craving a sense of raw, organic unpredictability, where actions have consequences. And that’s a principle that can easily be applied in a PG-rated TV environment.
Wait….so it’s the same thing that happens these days?
@Walrus16
Well said. I’m so tired of people blaming the PG era for the lacklustre WWE brand in and around 2014. It’s storytelling, people. Yes, it’s more or less pointless trying to sell the brutality of the HIAC match these days, but you don’t need T&A and blood to put over a quality wrestling product. You need exciting, unpredictable stories, and the balls to allow talent to get over organically and at the right speed. The WWE today is (over)produced by committee, and it doesn’t work. Pun intended.
RE: #1) Member of the IWC during that time. HHH was an internet darling back then. I do remember people turning on Stone Cold.
I no longer view The Attitude Era as the perfect era of wrestling that I had remembered it to be, but my feelings are balanced out by the little things. Of course, the cringeworthy stuff is especially damaging when one (if reasonable enough) tries to look back on the era and maintain the 100% fondness, but there’s always something that surprises you that’s either engaging, prescient or just plain awesome. JR and Lawler’s complex relationship, for one. And there were some pretty solid matches on free TV. One that springs to mind is the short but sweet match between Taka Michinoku and Fallen Angel Chris Daniels on Shotgun Saturday Night. Granted it was on their then-C show and Angel was sort of rocking the jobber role, but it was pretty cool!
However, the Attitude Era proved two things:
1.) If you appeal to super-casual fans through whatever the cultural zeitgeist of the time is, you will make big, big money.
2.) Casual fans are the worst thing that can happen to wrestling
I look back on the crowds of yesteryear, and sure they were at a fever pitch and going crazy almost every minute, but so many of them were just advertising how big of a shithead bigot they could be. This is why, while I generally frown upon smarky chants (or the worse drunken entitled idiot who chants “boring” 5 seconds into a match), I think it’s A LOT better than some asshole holding a sign that says “UR A FAG” and doing the “That’s right” serious head nod when the camera unfortunately pans to him.
Plus, all they ever wanted to see were the hijinks, and on that point Edge is totally hitting the proverbial nail on the head. I know that was a big reason I enjoyed the show. Almost every match ended in a DQ (with the top reasons being for use of a weapon, or for an interference), which I think was an actual working philosophy and agenda they had come up with to win over the super-casual fan base. So instead of (to them) boring technical matches, you get matches where nothing is settled because how can anything be settled when the whole place is going crazy and everyone’s attacking everybody! And it totally worked.
However, I will always cackle with delight at the sight of ’98 Rock bullying Michael Cole and thoroughly enjoy the evil, delusional ramblings of The Minister of The Ministry of Darkness, The Undertaker.
Yes, but if the Attitude Era was shit, that means that Vince Mcmahon has been writing WWE stories for nearly 30 years without having one stretch of consistent solid storytelling. The Attitude Era is literally the only thing they have that still makes people believe that the WWE can actually become a quality show on a week-to-week basis. Believing the WWE can become a quality show is why the Best and Worst of Raw exists. Brandon Stroud has a career as a writer on uproxx in part because the Best and Worst of Raw exists. Because Brandon Stroud is a writer on uproxx we are all here reading uproxx. Without readers uproxx would not exist. Therefore, the attitude era is why uproxx exists.
The WWE doesn’t really have consistently great writing, no. They’ve had several calendar years that people would call outstanding as well as twelve-month stretches. ’97 is a no-doubt great year. 2000 generally gets the same level of acclaim.
But I think that it’s pretty obvious that the branded eras are just constructs and that viewers have always connected with individual storylines and ignored/made fun of the garbage (this is why people make the soap opera connection, because that’s exactly how they work), and that, and I don’t mean to blow your mind here, they’ve connected with the individual WRESTLERS themselves.
I boil it down to the attitude era had better story telling, specifically at the top of the card. And better pacing over all.
Brandon – the real takeaway from this interview is that Edge is friends with -Wilder.
The two important parts of the attitude era that were forgotten are the first hour or two of WCW Nitro and that WWF guys all had something to do. The first hour Nitro guys carried their product for years. Also, a guy like Jack Swagger would have some direction other than show up and shout his catch phrase
Man, the original interview of this is excellent, but I’m really not liking how it’s being reported on. Elaborating on things that might not have been great to experience as a performer is not the same as commenting on the quality of programming. It just isn’t.
Best Parts of the Attitude Era: Genuine Unpredictability. Not sure we will ever have that again. Some smarks knew about Jericho, but when he showed up, it was a genuine shocker to 99.5% of the wrestling audience. Or when Mankind went over Rock on Raw to win the title. The crowd lost its s**t once Austin came out because you knew that meant Mankind was going to win.
You had a really stratified roster. You had a few guys who really were amazing (Austin, Rock, Taker, Kane, HHH, Mankind) and then you had everyone else, and they were really REALLY bad. Monday Nitro at least had relatively compelling matches, even if it had the insufferable Hogan nonsense.
So outside of that the worst of the attitude era was everything else. Today you get absolute predictability, even to the main event. I know any main event cena is in will end in a DQ finish or him winning clean. So when it comes on, I feed my daughter.
Huh? Since when is Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz considered terrible?
Unpredictability died with the rise of the internet. I think that Tazz’s debut at the Rumble in 2000 is the first true “Internet Moment” where it seemed like that the building seemed to know what was going to happen and were accordingly hyped.
That’s nothing. Both Hogan and Flair think John Cena is the best guy ever, and have been paid lots *wait I mean* out of the goodness of their hearts, come down to the ring to say so.
Still not as bad as when Batista or Randy Orton or whoever (I don’t remember) had a match with Ric because he literally wouldn’t stop talking anout how great HHH is.
seconded, @K.G.
I mean, yeah, I hate almost as much as I like of what the attitude era gave us that I saw. I don’t the think the same execution of it would work now, either. but the concept and the development and passion and sense of importance and urgency surely is lost today, if you ask me. it surely doesn’t help that the product is beyond exposed now, since the beginning of the 3-hour RAW era and the addition of all the other shows.
The Attitude Era allowed Edge to get with Lita, so I don’t know what the hell he’s complaining about.
Aside from that, wrestling has always been “sports entertainment”…but before the Attitude Era, it was mostly for kids and teens (myself included). Attitude Era brought me back into wrestling after years of being away and was actually entertaining, unlike most wrestling before or since.
I mean…do I really want to see John Cena battle Brock Lesnar? No. I want to see Kurt Angle and Ken Shamrock. Technical and exciting wrestling.
Elephant in the room: Edge’s first move was a spear. I find that pretty fascinating as that ended up being his finisher. I guess it looked bad and they told him to cut it from his moveset because I really don’t remember Edge using the spear until after Goldberg.
A lot of people who claim the Attitude Era was the best time for wrestling are also the ones who thought segments like “Trish Stratus barking like a dog” and “The Rock calling Lana a streetwalker” are “great and funny” moments. Not everyone mind you, but a hell of a lot of them.
Those people who hate those segments are now on this site.
I would say if you’re talking 1998, 1999 WWE, than yeah the wrestling wasn’t always spectacular. But after the Radicalz and Jericho defected and Kurt Angle debuted 2000 featured a lot of great wrestling that’s equal to or greater than today while also having more for all the characters to do in general. So to me 2000 Attitude Era is easily the best era of wrestling.
its funny thats when i stopped watching completely.
When Edge debuted, there was only 1 hour a week of ”Must watch’ wrestling. If only they had an extra 2 hours of Raw and another 2 hour show they consider ‘must watch’ to add in longer matches and time for everyone to speak and their own Network.. .
As for the Attitude era, it’s a lot like watching Sin City or 300. If you were around when it was made, you loved it because of the time you were in. It was in the moment production and storylines. If you watch for the first time now, it looks dated and stupid.
It was hot garbage because people wanted hot garbage.
With that said, it was also awesome because everyone had a storyline. While many storylines sucked, there was always one or two feuds a person could enjoy. And the main event picture had more than just one guy. Taker, Stone Cold, HHH, Rock, Mankind swapped titles on a regular basis. You never knew who was walking out as champion.
Now, all we get is LOLCena wins. There’s nothing wrong with Cena per say, except that the main even is never fresh. Which is problematic when you already ignore everything else.