WWE’s Ember Moon Explained Why She Hasn’t Been Wrestling

WWE‘s Ember Moon hasn’t been seen on TV since September, and on last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, she explained why.

Moon was a guest on the FS1 show, which also featured CM Punk last night, and explained that she’s been out of action with an injury to her Achilles tendon. “I basically ruptured my Achilles and tore it in half – I’m sorry, tore it off the bone,” she said.

This is Moon’s third major injury since she signed with WWE. She suffered a shoulder injury back in 2017 while she was in NXT. While on the main roster, she suffered an elbow injury that required surgery after this year’s Royal Rumble.

So far, there’s no word on when Moon will return to action. But she posted ahead of her WWE Backstage appearance that “I secretly love to talk” and looked and sounded comfortable on the show, so maybe we’ll see more of her in a non-wrestling role on WWE programming while she’s recovering.

