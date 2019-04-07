WWE Network

On the same night that a crazy person in a Rasta hat tried to tackle Bret Hart during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, another big New York WrestleMania weekend show was being “invaded” … this time by former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass, apparently vying for the title of saddest fall from grace.

The “invasion” happened at the end of the PCO and Brody King vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes vs. EVIL and SANADA match for both the ROH and IWGP tag team championships. Per fans in attendance, Enzo and Cass threw a beer at the Briscoes from the stands, then jumped the rail and attempted to, for lack of better phrasing, fight the entire match. They threw hands with The Briscoes, which led to the Briscoes and Bully Ray beating them up.

You can watch a few fan-filmed clips below.