Watch Enzo Amore Get Kicked Out Of WWE Survivor Series

11.18.18 1 hour ago

WWE

Wrestling fans, do you ever find yourself thinking, “Ex-WWE employee and former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, how you doin’ these days?” Far be it from me to put on a hazmat suit and take the deep dive into the Certified G’s mind required to answer that question, but I can tell you what he was doing on November 18, 2018: getting kicked out of the Staples Center, where he was attending WWE Survivor Series.

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#WWE
TAGSENZO AMOREWWEWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018

