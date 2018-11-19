Watch Enzo Amore Get Kicked Out Of WWE Survivor Series

WWE

Wrestling fans, do you ever find yourself thinking, “Ex-WWE employee and former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, how you doin’ these days?” Far be it from me to put on a hazmat suit and take the deep dive into the Certified G’s mind required to answer that question, but I can tell you what he was doing on November 18, 2018: getting kicked out of the Staples Center, where he was attending WWE Survivor Series.