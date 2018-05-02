WWE

We’ve got bad news and good news. The bad news is that this is the week we say goodbye to co-host Bill Hanstock. The good news is that we’ve got an interview with Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, 3-time World Karate Champion and former WCW and WWE star. We started this run with Glacier, so it’s appropriate!

We cornered The Cat at WrestleCon to ask him about everything from dancing with James Brown, to producing and starring in his own series of Billy Blanks parody workout videos, to having one of the strangest (and most memorable) Royal Rumble eliminations on record. We also straight up ask him who’d win in a real fight between Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon, so make sure you check that out. He’s The Greatest.

Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we’ll send you fun prizes in the mail.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.