ESPN Seriously Considered Acquiring Smackdown Live

WWE

As we’ve discussed plenty of times, Fox made a deal with WWE a year ago to begin airing Smackdown Live. The show that currently airs on Tuesday nights on USA will move this fall to Friday nights on Fox. WWE having shows on two different channels that aren’t owned by the same company hasn’t happened in a long time, so it may lead to some interesting choices along the way. In the meantime, news has come out that Smackdown could have been moving to a different channel entirely, owned by Walt Disney no less.