NJPW

If you watch more New Japan Pro Wrestling than just the big matches, you’ve probably seen the Young Lion system in action. Trainees at NJPW’s dojo wrestle in the opening matches of the company’s shows and working as ring crew as they spend the first few years of their career fairly under the radar. This September, however, the dojo boys will get a more of the spotlight than usual when the Young Lion Cup returns on the Destruction tour.