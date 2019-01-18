It’s been a good week to be Finn Bálor. He’s always pretty popular with audiences, but WWE doesn’t always seem like they know what to do with him. Then he made an exciting surprise appearance at NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool last Saturday to fight his protégé Jordan Devlin. On Monday his profile rose even further as he won the right to have a Universal Title Match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. The rumors were that the plan was always to take Braun Strowman out of that match, but who was planned to replace him was less clear.
Finn Bálor Was Reportedly Handpicked To Face Brock Lesnar At The Royal Rumble
With the big pushes that have been rumored (saw something about Apollo Crews at Royal Rumble?????) and the ones happening on screen, I’m excited to see who prospers and already devastated at who won’t.
Brock likes the little guys because they’re easier to suplex ten to fifteen times.
who isn’t handpicked?
Even though the AJ and Bryan matches were awesome (with Bryan’s edging out AJ’s as the better Lesnar vs smaller guy match), I do hope they do something different with this one. Maybe have Finn just go full-Charlotte and smash Lesnar’s legs with a chair over and over and over again, until he can no longer get up. It wouldn’t necessarily be a heel turn, and Finn needs some edge.
I still want to see Samoa Joe & Brock again. Joe brought the heat during that cycle
Would definitely kick ass.
Endless suplexes vs. endless kicks and stomps. Sounds like a blast.
Mae Young’s son selected Finn?