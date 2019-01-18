WWE

It’s been a good week to be Finn Bálor. He’s always pretty popular with audiences, but WWE doesn’t always seem like they know what to do with him. Then he made an exciting surprise appearance at NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool last Saturday to fight his protégé Jordan Devlin. On Monday his profile rose even further as he won the right to have a Universal Title Match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. The rumors were that the plan was always to take Braun Strowman out of that match, but who was planned to replace him was less clear.