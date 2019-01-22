Don’t Expect To See Finn Bálor As ‘The Demon’ At Royal Rumble

The opening to Monday’s edition of Raw hyped up Finn Bálor’s upcoming Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar, featuring Paul Heyman giving “spoilers” about the match result as usual. An interview with ESPN let us in on another, real spoiler: according to Finn, we won’t be seeing The Demon at Royal Rumble.
Heading into every Finn Bálor pay-per-view match, “will he or won’t he show up as The Demon” affects everyone’s predictions. Here’s what he had to say:
I want to see the paint smear on Brock’s deli ham like skin.
That red paint smear on his chest a la hogan years ago. Turn that deli ham into pastrami!
This is pretty obvious. They’re feeding him to Brock and he’s getting squashed. He doesn’t want the demon to lose in three minutes to five moves.