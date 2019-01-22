Don’t Expect To See Finn Bálor As ‘The Demon’ At Royal Rumble

Pro Wrestling Editor
01.22.19 3 Comments

WWE Network

 

The opening to Monday’s edition of Raw hyped up Finn Bálor’s upcoming Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar, featuring Paul Heyman giving “spoilers” about the match result as usual. An interview with ESPN let us in on another, real spoiler: according to Finn, we won’t be seeing The Demon at Royal Rumble.

Heading into every Finn Bálor pay-per-view match, “will he or won’t he show up as The Demon” affects everyone’s predictions. Here’s what he had to say:

