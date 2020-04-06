WWE

The Wrestling World Reacts To That Absolutely Insane Firefly Fun House Match

WrestleMania 36 — all two nights and 16 matches of it — is officially in the books. While there were memorable moments throughout both broadcasts, nothing got the wrestling world talking as much as the Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena, in a rematch of their original encounter at WrestleMania 30. (Read Brandon Stroud’s incredibly in-depth analysis of the Firefly Fun House match here.)

While the WWE Universe is split as to whether or not they enjoyed it — or, heck, whether it was actually a match — those within the industry had pretty strong feelings about the segment and had no problem sharing them.

First up, let’s check in with some of the performers who actually shared the WrestleMania 36 card with Cena and Wyatt, including comments from Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall Of Famer JBL:

Of course, plenty of WWE talent were not on the Mania card this year, due to injuries, travel bans or to minimize health risks. That didn’t stop everyone from Xavier Woods to Nia Jax and plenty more from weighing in on this one-of-a-kind match:

Now, sure, you might think that of course folks on the WWE payroll will have nice things to say about this match. But if we cast the net wider, we see that the combat-sports world in general — even someone who was parodied in the match and was fired from the company six months ago — seemed to really dig what Wyatt and Cena created:

As for Cena himself? He took to Twitter earlier today to deliver his typical motivational nugget:

But his Instagram tells another story entirely:

Is this the end of John Cena’s WWE career? I mean, he disappeared at the end of the Firefly Fun House match, so technically we can’t see him anymore…

