WrestleMania 36 — all two nights and 16 matches of it — is officially in the books. While there were memorable moments throughout both broadcasts, nothing got the wrestling world talking as much as the Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena, in a rematch of their original encounter at WrestleMania 30. (Read Brandon Stroud’s incredibly in-depth analysis of the Firefly Fun House match here.)
While the WWE Universe is split as to whether or not they enjoyed it — or, heck, whether it was actually a match — those within the industry had pretty strong feelings about the segment and had no problem sharing them.
First up, let’s check in with some of the performers who actually shared the WrestleMania 36 card with Cena and Wyatt, including comments from Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall Of Famer JBL:
this Black Mirror #WrestleMania episode is the greatest thing in @WWE history! #WrestleMania36 #FireflyFunhouse 🔥🔥🔥
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 6, 2020
All of these versions of john cena and they couldn’t find ONE with a decent haircut. #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 6, 2020
This #FireflyFunhouse match is also like a 🎥… #Wrestlemania
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 6, 2020
#FireflyFunHouse was INCREDIBLE!!!!!!! #WrestleMania
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 6, 2020
No crowds-watcha gonna do? Be creative beyond belief. That’s what @Wwe does. Insane, crazy and I loved it. #FireflyFunhouse
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 6, 2020
Of course, plenty of WWE talent were not on the Mania card this year, due to injuries, travel bans or to minimize health risks. That didn’t stop everyone from Xavier Woods to Nia Jax and plenty more from weighing in on this one-of-a-kind match:
"What is happening? What is happening?" – @XavierWoodsPhD is 🤯🤯🤯 after the #FireflyFunhouse match at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/qTYL7MhkUv
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 6, 2020
"What in the hell did I just watch?" – @ReneeYoungWWE thinking the exact same thing the entire @WWEUniverse is thinking after the #FireflyFunhouse.
Buy #WrestleMania Now: https://t.co/etKbhCA5h2 pic.twitter.com/rezUkJW61s
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 6, 2020
I have NEVER meant the phrase “what the f***” in a better manner..#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 6, 2020
My mind is blown….. #fireflyfunhouse #Wrestlemania
— Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) April 6, 2020
THAT WAS AMAZING!!! #FireflyFunHouse
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 6, 2020
This is incredible #FireflyFunhouse
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) April 6, 2020
THIS IS AMAZING !!!#FireFlyFunHouse#WrestleMania
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 6, 2020
#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania #Amazing pic.twitter.com/gHY1atVoRu
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 6, 2020
That was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.#FireflyFunhouse #WrestleMania
— 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) April 6, 2020
So many little subtle jabs at the business in that #FireflyFunhouse Match.
Cena let them do a lot I never would’ve expected and Bray Wyatt has such a beautiful mind. pic.twitter.com/s2CulIllM0
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2020
Now, sure, you might think that of course folks on the WWE payroll will have nice things to say about this match. But if we cast the net wider, we see that the combat-sports world in general — even someone who was parodied in the match and was fired from the company six months ago — seemed to really dig what Wyatt and Cena created:
#Wrestlemania36 #nWo @83Weeks pic.twitter.com/qA7J5Hqs3Y
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 6, 2020
Thank you @WWENetwork @JohnCena and @WWEBrayWyatt for the NWO love tonight. Made a 60 year old man smile. If we had those two gentlemen wearing the colors I might be heading back to the ring in some capacity. Sorry but this is 4 real and 4 life.
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 6, 2020
Congratulations, my COMPEER. pic.twitter.com/UD4NjiR1me
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2020
Well Dusty Rhodes always said we are making movies@JohnCena vs @WWEBrayWyatt
Was different
I always like different
Great stuff#FireflyFunhouseMatch
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 6, 2020
I’m not sure how or why I was entertained by that…but I was.#FireflyFunHouse #Wrestlemania36 @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/vQmlgHlunL
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 6, 2020
Remember guys, wrestling is what we make it. FUN. Yes it may have not been everyone’s cup of tea and it was Weird, Crazy and had WTF moments but I was entertained. #FireflyFunhouse
— James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) April 6, 2020
I didn’t know if they could match what they did last night but they did. They topped it in my opinion. What a great match. Cena knows how to play the game man! Fiend is bigger monster than ever. This is why mania is about. @wwe @WWEBrayWyatt @JohnCena unbelievable
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 6, 2020
As for Cena himself? He took to Twitter earlier today to deliver his typical motivational nugget:
When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 6, 2020
But his Instagram tells another story entirely:
Is this the end of John Cena’s WWE career? I mean, he disappeared at the end of the Firefly Fun House match, so technically we can’t see him anymore…