For John Cena‘s first pro wrestling match in more than a year, it had to be something unique. Up until now, there was virtually no type of match the 16-time WWE Champion hadn’t competed in before. Steel cage? Hell In A Cell? Elimination Chamber? TLC? Last Man Standing? You name it, the guy’s done it. (Probably multiple times — and he probably beat your favorite wrestler in the process.) But for WrestleMania 36, Cena was thrown into a match he had never before experienced: a Firefly Funhouse match against his old nemesis Bray Wyatt. Cena had previously vanquished Wyatt at WrestleMania 30, but he had never encountered Wyatt since the creation of his “the Fiend” persona. Would Wyatt be able to avenge his loss from six years ago? Or would Cena win (LOL)?

The match began with Wyatt magically teleporting Cena from the WWE Performance Center into the Firefly Funhouse set. Cena exited the set only to be plunged into darkness, where he ran into a Vince McMahon puppet who told him he had to win or he would be fired. Wyatt and Cena then re-created his legendary “ruthless aggression” promo with Kurt Angle. The two were then transported onto the set of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where they cut a promo as a tag team before Cena tried attack Wyatt again. Wyatt then sent him back to the old-school Smackdown set as the Doctor Of Thuganomics, where he cut a rapping promo on Wyatt. Wyatt then attacked him with Cena’s chain necklace, before he turned into the swamp-cult-hillbilly version of himself, sitting in a rocking chair, saying that his WrestleMania 30 match against Cena was his biggest failure. The pair then teleported back to a wrestling ring, where the match (presumably) begun. Wyatt went for Sister Abigail but Cena escaped. Wyatt then handed him a chair, calling back to their previous match, but when Cena took the chair and swung it, Wyatt disappeared. Then the match turned into WCW Monday Nitro, with Wyatt cosplaying Eric Bischoff and John Cena playing Hollywood Hogan, air-guitaring the WCW championship and everything. Cena then snapped and attacked Wyatt, who morphed into Huskus The Pig, as The Fiend appeared behind him.