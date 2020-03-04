JBL Is The Latest Inductee Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

As we inch ever so closer to WrestleMania 36, WWE continues to confirm more inductees for the 2020 Hall Of Fame ceremony. We’ve already learned that Batista, the nWo and the Bella Twins will be inducted, and other rumored inductees include Davey Boy Smith and Jushin Liger. We can add one more person to the Class of 2020, and it’s none other than John Bradshaw Layfield.

JBL wrestled for WWE from 1996 to 2009, first as Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw, then as a member of the New Blackjacks, then as a member of the Acolytes, which morphed into the APA. He then re-entered the singles division as Bradshaw before turning into his final form in 2004 as JBL. Throughout his in-ring career, he won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, European Championship and United States Championship one time each, as well as holding the tag belts three separate occasions and the Hardcore Championship a whopping 18 times.