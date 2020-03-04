JBL Is The Latest Inductee Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

As we inch ever so closer to WrestleMania 36, WWE continues to confirm more inductees for the 2020 Hall Of Fame ceremony. We’ve already learned that Batista, the nWo and the Bella Twins will be inducted, and other rumored inductees include Davey Boy Smith and Jushin Liger. We can add one more person to the Class of 2020, and it’s none other than John Bradshaw Layfield.
JBL wrestled for WWE from 1996 to 2009, first as Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw, then as a member of the New Blackjacks, then as a member of the Acolytes, which morphed into the APA. He then re-entered the singles division as Bradshaw before turning into his final form in 2004 as JBL. Throughout his in-ring career, he won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, European Championship and United States Championship one time each, as well as holding the tag belts three separate occasions and the Hardcore Championship a whopping 18 times.
Since retiring from the ring, JBL transitioned into a commentator role, which eventually landed him in hot water as he was accused of bullying Mauro Ranallo out of the company. This resulted in him leaving the Smackdown commentary desk in 2017, though he is still employed by WWE.
JBL shared his thoughts about the induction on Twitter, writing:
As a kid I wanted to be a pro wrestler. Dreams sometimes come true, and the reality far exceeded the dream. Honored, humbled and grateful to be going into @Wwe Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/g2vkSwcv9F
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 4, 2020
The WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony takes place April 2, 2020 in Tampa, Florida — provided coronavirus doesn’t cancel WrestleMania week.