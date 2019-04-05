We’re really here folks, with NXT TakeOver New York happening tonight, not to mention indie shows happening nonstop, WrestleMania Weekend is very much underway. Tomorrow is supposed to be the official reveal of the WrestleMania 35 set inside MetLife Stadium, but HeelByNature.com on Twitter has photos in which the set is still under construction, but you can get a pretty clear idea what it looks like. Check it out:
Here’s Your First Look At The WrestleMania 35 Stage And Set
Elle Collins 04.05.19 5 mins ago
