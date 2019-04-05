Here’s Your First Look At The WrestleMania 35 Stage And Set

04.05.19 5 mins ago

WWE

We’re really here folks, with NXT TakeOver New York happening tonight, not to mention indie shows happening nonstop, WrestleMania Weekend is very much underway. Tomorrow is supposed to be the official reveal of the WrestleMania 35 set inside MetLife Stadium, but HeelByNature.com on Twitter has photos in which the set is still under construction, but you can get a pretty clear idea what it looks like. Check it out:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP