NJPW

Jon Moxley and Kenta won’t be the only wrestlers to be released by WWE in 2019 and then go do a tournament tour with New Japan Pro Wrestling later the same year. Former Cruiserweight Champion TJP (aka TJ Perkins), who departed the industry giant in February, is now one of the first three competitors announced for NJPW’s 2019 Super J-Cup.

Since his time in WWE ended, TJP has been performing on the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling. Most of his best-known pre-Cruiserweight Classic work was in Impact, but he has a history in New Japan as well. He trained in NJPW’s first LA Dojo in the early 2000s (which Mikey Nicholls can verify is a good way to get some post-WWE NJPW bookings), wrestled for the company for a few years at the beginning of the century, and later returned to compete in the 2011 Best of the Super Juniors tournament. There’s no word yet if TJP will end up working for New Japan beyond his return for the Super J-Cup.