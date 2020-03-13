The spread of COVID-19 has just begun to impact the professional wrestling industry in the U.S. and UK, but those who follow Japanese wrestling have already seen the virus have a huge impact on their hobby over the past few weeks, with lots of shows being canceled and a few no-fans events being held. Some promotions have responded to this absence of new wrestling by making older matches and full shows available for free, something that happens to make a lot of wrestling easily accessible while people are opting to hang out inside. Not everything mentioned in this article was released in response to coronavirus cancelations, but I decided to mention all the stuff that’s recently become available for free from the Japanese scene, no matter the reason, just because the timing works out that these matches and shows are easily available during a time when new wrestling has become less available. I haven’t watched even close to everything on this list, but I’m looking forward to watching a lot of it while listening suspiciously to my roommate cough in the other room because of what’s almost definitely just a cold.

DDT Was Readier For This Than Anyone DDT, a company with plenty of experience putting on wrestling shows in unusual circumstances, seemed to adapt most easily to the Japanese government’s request not to hold large public events for a few weeks. DDT and its women’s brand, Tokyo Joshi Pro, both turned some events into empty dojo shows after the wave of cancelations began, and DDT held a no-fans explosion match outside of Saitama Super Arena earlier this week. They’re also putting out by far the most free content during this time, with twenty shows being made available between March 11 and March 31 for no money on the DDT Universe streaming service. [DDT UNIVERSE FreeStream!] 20 of the best shows will be available FOR FREE on DDT UNIVERSE since there simply isn't enough wrestling out there w/ the Coronavirus situation. Limited time only (until 3,31) so get in and get HOOKEDhttps://t.co/REywWi18En#ddtpro#DDTUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/lnetLUKyi1 — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) March 10, 2020 The newly free shows feature a variety of wrestling from DDT, Tokyo Joshi Pro, and Ganbare Pro Wrestling (a smaller, mostly men’s company.) Two of DDT’s infamous street wrestling shows are on the list, and they are honestly what the world needs at this time, in addition to hand-washing and easily available coronavirus testing. Rojo Pro Wrestling in Tokyo Dome, the final match (for now) in the rivalry between DDT president Sanshiro Takagi and Minoru Suzuki, who was New Japan Pro Wrestling’s NEVER Openweight Champion when this match took place in 2017. It’s two middle-aged men with top-notch comedic chops fighting in an empty baseball stadium (empty except for the weird characters they encounter during their brawl) and it’s one of the best comedy matches I’ve ever seen. A show from DDT’s most famous series, Campsite Pro Wrestling, is also free for your “watching a bunch of people do insane things in the woods” needs. DDT is also putting out some of its best “normal” wrestling this month, with Judgement 2011 featuring a Dick Togo vs. Kota Ibushi main event, DDT Special 2014 including Daisuke Sasaki vs. Shighiro Irie, and an All Out vs. Strong Hearts trios title match on the 2019 New Year special. Some of the best of Tokyo Joshi Pro is on display too, with matches like Shoko Nakajima and Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mizuki and Riho for the tag titles and Reika Saki vs. Miyu Yamashita for the company’s top title at Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ’18, the amazing Hyper Misao vs. Jun Kasai match on Yes! Wonderland, the extremely stacked card of Tokyo Joshi Pro ’20. DDT is putting out way too much quality wrestling for free to even go over in an article that also talks about other things, so if you’re interested in catching up with DDT at all, this month is the perfect time to do that.