Friday Conversation: Who Is The Greatest Pro Wrestler Of All Time, And Why?

Danger Guerrero has been running Friday Conversations for a few weeks now over at Warming Glow, so I wanted to borrow (read: totally yank) the concept to engage the With Spandex commenting community in some meaningful pro graps conversation. Or engage them in calling each other morons, one or the other.
This week’s question: Who is the greatest pro wrestler of all time, and why?
You’ve got a reason for your answer, I’m sure. Maybe they were your favorite wrestler when you were a kid. Maybe they’ve been in all of your favorite matches. Maybe they high-fived you when you ran up to the railing and you’ve never forgotten it. There are no wrong answers. I think my criteria for attempting to objectively find a “greatest pro wrestler of all time” would take into consideration as many aspects of pro wrestling as possible … it’s hard to narrow down what being “good” at wrestling means, but you can say someone had good matches, drew money, had a long career, worked a lot of different styles, worked in a lot of different places, played both heel and face well, held championships, and so on.
Judging by all of those things at once in a big jumble, these are my top two picks:
Jushin Thunder Liger. He started wrestling in 1986 and is still going strong. His style helped revolutionize what junior heavyweight wrestling could be. He has a great look, an iconic character and he’s been in tons of memorable storylines. He’s worked babyface and heel (CTU represent) and has competed — and succeeded — all around the world. Japan, Mexico, the United States … the big leagues (WCW), the independents (ROH, NWA), everywhere. He’s drawn money. He’s held countless championships. He’s been one of the best high-flyers in the world, and when he got older he changed up his style to a more MMA, strike-based attack. Now he’s an amalgam of it all. He’s starred in movies and invented the shooting star press. You can’t get a much broader spectrum than that.
My other choice:
Rey Mysterio Jr. It’s a controversial choice because the last few years have been garbage, but everything you can say for Liger, you can say for Rey. He helped revolutionize cruiserweight wrestling in the United States. He’s competed everywhere, succeeded everywhere and held titles everywhere. He’s iconic. You can recognize him anywhere. While he never had a great heel run and has worked primarily as a face, he took that to a higher level in the US than Liger … the guy’s a multiple time champion in WWE, holding both the World Heavyweight and WWE Championships. He’d accomplished more by age 25 than most wrestlers accomplish ever, and the fact that his leg is made out of cardboard and he has to wrestle in a shirt now shouldn’t diminish that.
So, who do you think is the best wrestler ever?
Your choices below. Feel free to update and amend as you see fit, defend your selections, and talk it out amongst yourselves. Make your pick based on YOUR criteria, or see if you’ve got better choices that fit mine. Have fun with it. If you think Norman Smiley’s the best ever, defend it to the death.
Stone Cold Steve Austin, because that’s the bottom line and I said so.
When i first saw the title of the article Stone Cold Steve Austin popped straight into my head so i’ll second that bottom line. Double bottom line.
Imma go ahead and third that bottom line.
He’s my favorite wrestler of all time. He was arguably the biggest crossover star during the 90s (The Rock has surpassed him since then, but during that era, they were pretty much neck and neck), had full control over every crowd whether he was face or heel, and worked his goddamn ass off in every match I’ve ever seen him in.
Going to jump onto these bottom lines, as I tend to, but mainly because Stone Cold was why I got back into wrestling as a kid. He did what he wanted, they always showed him as tough as nails, and, even though his persona was larger than life and he was more known for beer drankin’, he could wrestle his ass off and put on a show, even making other people just seem so amazing.
The Ultimate Warrior because The Ultimate Warrior.
RIP :(
Ric Flair.
My answer is right. Yours is wrong.
I am not a fan of Ric Flair, and have not enjoyed his work or matches. I grew up on Hogan, and fell in love with ECW. I left during the Evolution era, and came back for Punk. That said, I have to agree. Ric Flair is the best and greatest of all time.
The NAITCHA BOY was pro wrestling in the South (basically the ACC, SEC, and SWC) for almost 20 years. There’s no other answer.
R-Truth, since he defeated the greatest winning streak in sports entertainment history.
Here it comes 18 and NO MYGULL, NO! – JBL, on the day wrestling died
The Undertaker. Relevant for over 20 years and never done anything wrong. The gimmick should have crashed and burned, but Mark made it work.
Other wrestlers have defined their eras, but Undertaker stayed relevant through the early nineties with numerous other stars, the attitude era even with SCSA and The Rock and Mick Foley, the Ruthless aggression with Cena, Edge, batista and HHH and even now he could probably have a believable title run.
May not be best in the ring or on the mic, but longevity, character work and the fact that he would probably be one of the most well known wrestlers if you ask no-wrestling fans.
All points are good and true, but you have to have it in the ring to be the greatest, and Taker wasn’t ever the best in the ring. Hart, Michaels, Austin (pre neck injury), Angle, and HHH are all stars in his era that were better in the ring.
Have to give props to the Taker though. Staying relevant for such a long time is huge. And to top that off, the reputation that he developed in the locker room seems almost legendary. Almost every wrestler mentions him as someone they would go to for advice or suggestions and in a business that tends to be very backstabby at times, I think that has to count for something.
There’s a very short list of guys who deserve mention. Funk, Austin, Hogan, Lawler, Race, Tsuruta, Santo, Toyota. But honestly, one guy was the franchise for Jim Crockett Promotions and was able to stop complete assimilation of Vince McMahon’s vision of wrestling from swallowing the whole country. That man is Ric Flair. He’d get my vote most days.
(and I say this as a card-carrying WWF/E fan growing up and one of the biggest Hulkamaniacs you’ll ever meet)
When it comes down to a “who is the best worker” conversation, I’d take Jumbo in a heartbeat. If you want a more domestic answer, yeah, Flair’s hard to beat. The argument against him is that he essentially had the same match over and over for 30 years (with a few anomalies, like the I Quit with Funk or Flair/Vader).
Flair is certainly top 5, but Brandon is right; there wasn’t enough creativity in the tail end of his career. He is the best talker though, in my opinion.
Has to be Flair, he was the Anti-Hogan which was sorely needed. I had a letter printed in PWI a few years ago, where I basically was putting up Ric for the Wrestler of the 20th century. I stated my case as follows, Ric Flair made you believe he was all that stuff he said he was in promos, more over he made you believe that HE believed it. He could make you believe that he arrived at the arena in a stretch Limo, even though you saw him yourself pulling up in a beat up Pinto.
I also had said you don’t become a 16 time champion, by not putting asses in the seats. He was the “John Cena” (safe choice/ratings getter) long before there was a John Cena.
And if for nothing else, He and Steamboat innovated the 60 minute match, and kept the audience…..try that today. The last 60 minute match I saw on TV was Angle/Lesnar on Smackdown for the Title, and it rocked. Not even attempted without the Flair/Steamboat Template.
If I’m speaking from pure entertainment and showmanship, I have to go with The Rock. You all forget that back in the late 90s, when he was going from cocky, Nation of Domination-usurper megaheel to superstar People’s Champ he was the most captivating presence on the show. He’s the only performer I know that can seamlessly go from face, to heel to face and never miss a beat. Yeah he’s not a technical superstar but back when I was frothing over WWF he was the man I paid to see.
On a pure technical standpoint, I have to go with [redacted]. But I don’t feel like defending that man, so I’ll just leave it that he was an amazing wrestler.
The Rock was only around for a few years, though. His career is crazy short compared to most top guys. That’s the biggest detriment to him, as well as the whole “he only ever did one thing” argument.
ain’t nothing wrong with a crazy-short, super bright career, though (i will stab you if you don’t think bo jackson was an amazing running back)
@Brandon True. But those few years were the biggest years wrestling has ever or will ever see. WWE will never reach the heights it did when SCSA and The Rock were in their prime so I guess I remember them a bit more fondly than history will.
The Rock is great sure. But as Brandon says how can you vote for a guy who essentially quit to go to hollywood
@hlc1221 Hogan would have done the same thing if Mr. Nanny and No Holds Barred took off. I don’t fault a man not wanting to travel 300 days a year and possibly break his neck on any given night. The years he did perform were the best ever IMO.
@LastTexansFan Did Hogan leave? No. Did rock leave? Yes. You can talk hypothetically but i talk FACT.
I think if Rock’s career had continued throughout his movie success and he’d gotten to spend more time as “Hollywood Rock,” I’d be able to consider him one of the greatest ever. He’s absolutely one of the most POPULAR ever, but his ring work and character work were sacrificed to mass popularity and he basically became SHUT UP: The Wrestler. His selling’s always been goofy and his only great matches are against bulletproof guys who could have great matches with anybody. There’s no real substance there beyond how great he looks and how great he is at entertaining specific kinds of audiences.
@Brandon We’ll agree that Hollywood Rock was one of the greatest characters ever but I was one of those goofy kids that loved the selling and smack talk and man did I ever mark for The People’s Elbow, even when it was Corporate.
I just remember being glued to the screen every time he talked and performed, which what wrestling should be about. Because he was wrestling to me, he was a huge part of my brother and I watching it together as kids, so I’ll always have fondness in remembering him, even if he wasn’t a great ring worker.
The Rock was maybe the most charismatic star ever. No one held a crowd like he did. His in-ring work doesn’t hold up for me, though. He was good, but not good enough for “Best Ever” distinction.
Biggie only dropped 2 albums and it considered one of the best ever. Rock gets consideration here imo.
He main evented 5 WMs (actual main event/final match), was THE guy at the biggest boom when Austin was injured and has a handful of really great matches regardless of who they’re with. I’d put Rock in top 5 easily
Hollywood Rock was flat out amazing. That’s right up there with Man of 1004 Holds Jericho and Spineless Sycophants Jericho as my favorite characters on the mic.
@DavidDTSS – Biggie DIED, though. He didn’t get the lead in Poetic Justice 2 and decide to stop rapping.
I wish more wrestlers would “quit while they’re ahead” though. I’m not saying the Rock won’t continue to have “comeback” matches at Wrestlemanias into his fifties, but I like that he more or less left the business while he still looked and sounded physically and mentally fit. I feel like too many “legends” keep wrestling into their 50s and 60s. Wrestling seems to take a horrible toll on the human body and I wish that more stars could make it out of the business before they’re shambling wrecks with two bad knees and an artificial hip.
I realize a lot of them need the money (sometimes because of tragic circumstances), but I cringe every time a see a star of the attitude era (or before) coming back for “one last run”.
@TediousBoar Could not agree more. I actually think if Rock has stayed for another 10 years we wouldn’t look at his career as favorably.
Probably Shawn Michaels. It’s so simple, but Sweet Chin Music honestly might be my favorite finisher. Plus, he was in so many great matches and feuds.
I wish Ziggler kept using the superkick as a finisher. The Usos have ruined it.
Just wait for The Young Bucks to sign if you think The Usos use too many superkicks with no pin (I love The Young bucks but ugh stop with the superkicks).
@Tim the Albino Duck Yeah, without putting TOO much thought into this, Michaels is always my pick for the best ever.
I like The Usos using superkicks ala The Rockers, as still a tribute to Shawn Michaels. Gorilla or Hayes called them crescent or savate kicks.
jon cena becuz he wins all the tiem lol
Do you have an actual answer? Because I’d be interested to hear it.
I could think on this for hours and still not be able to narrow it down beyond a top five because my brain is bad at things like that.
I think the greatest pro-wrestler has to be the greatest storyteller, and in my mind there’s no one that comes close to Kenta Kobashi. Also had a badass charisma, was an integral part of the real best era in wresting (1989-1998 All Japan) and led NOAH to its best point ever.
Honorable mentions go to Mitsuharu Misawa, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Stone Cold, Ric Flair, Daniel Bryan Danielson, Jushin Liger and Randy Savage.
Kobashi’s my go-to GOAT if I’m just picking off the top of my head. Few have ever been as good as him.
Kenta Kobashi is also my pick for GOAT, for all the reasons listed above. His matches against Misawa, Kawada, and Akiyama are some of the best matches in wrestling history.
Also, the Kobashi vs. Misawa match in NOAH in… 2003, I think, when Kobashi takes the GHC belt off Misawa is the single greatest match I’ve ever seen. Japanese crowds are usually a lot more subdued than their North American conterparts, but this match has a packed arena full of Japanese fans collectively losing their minds for over a half hour straight. When Kobashi kicks out of Emerald Flowsion the place goes fucking apeshit. When Kobashi hits the Burning Hammer and the ref counts 3… I’ve never heard a roar that loud before or since. Fucking amazing.
@FlashBeagleX This is the comment I agree with the most here.
Kobashi/Hansen ’93 is still probably my favorite men’s single match.
IKARI NO JUUSHIN LIIIIGERRRRRR
Realistically, it could be someone different on any given day. Liger, Ultimo Dragon, Dynamite Kid, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, Manami Toyota… Innovation vs. execution vs. character is a much grander concept than one comment allows.
OR it’s Repo Man.
Yeah, it’s probably Repo Man.
hells yes repo man
I legitimately came here to mention Repo Man, because he was named on my sign the one time I saw pro wrestling live, as a ten-year-old at Summerslam ’92.
‘Repo Man’s gonna get (purple and yellow writing) CRUSHED!’
Shawn Michaels was probably my favorite as a kid, but I’ve got to go with the guy who has excited me more often in the ring than any other – Claudio Castagnoli.
I hate it when wrestlers get roped into the “tragically broken” trope, but I’ll also say Ultimo Dragon for the story of his life. He’s a great representation of a blend of the 3 major wrestling countries’ styles, and he used that to push himself through to the front of every promotion whether they appreciated his natural talent or not. He innovated moves and told moving in-ring stories despite his limitations. He was broken and held-back by flukes or circumstance innumerable times, regardless, and yet he was never afraid to put himself in the spotlight. He gave back with a proper wrestling school, as well. Oh, and as far as I know, he wasn’t a horrific person. Rather great, in fact!
And, if it’s fine to include behind-the-scenes stuff, Steven/William Regal’s the man. Subtle reinventions to his style and body kept him roaring back during his in-ring career, he was 1 of the few legitimately good actors in North American wrestling history (I mean that in the naturalistic sense and the melodramatic sense) and easily the most unique of the great talkers/actors/promo deliverers. He had his flaws, mistakes, and unjust cessations of pushes. He was so unselfish at the end of his career. After the in-ring stuff was over, he’s been 1 of the main men pushing decisions that are great for wrestling in the WWE, and he’s the reason early-new NXT was compelling as television when the wrestling was only 95-percent awesome instead of 99-percent. Plus, he pushes Mat Ricardo’s stage show all of the time. Good for him.
Moreover, he maintained consistency in his character over time that’s rarely matched. I DETEST how few principled characters there are in WWE wrestling, good or bad, so the fact that a Lawful Evil character always explained his actions well over decades, carried it through in the ring, and, on-mic, was always self-aware and humble of how much ethically worse this made him than the Good Guys is wonderful. He was evil, but a noble evil, and yet he still put over noble virtue.
BO DALLAS. I completely forgot him, so i redact my undertaker vote and i BO-LIEVE we have a winner
Shawn Michaels. Untouchable in-ring work, fantastic promos, carried the WWF through a lean time and part of some of the more important angles in wrestling history (Monstreal, DX etc). Has the unique advantage of having two distinct ‘eras’ too, each equally as good as the other. Great tag team work in the Rockers as well. By all accounts a pretty colossal dick during his first run, but a cool old guy in his second run who happily put over a bunch of rising talent. Best finisher ever and just tremendous fun to watch wrestle.
Ric Flair fits pretty much all those criteria too, so the only thing that demotes him to honourable mention is I enjoy Shawn’s ring stlye more than Flair’s.
Agree, Shawn Michaels then Flair
Shawn Michaels because he’s an earlier example of a smaller guy who was just so talented that he had to be a top guy in the WWF. He had a Hall of Fame career, retired for four years, then came back and had an equally great return. Ace at selling the emotion of a story or match, and could work a variety of styles depending on what was needed.
WHY HAVENT ANY OF YOU SAID EDDIE GUERRERO!
My answer is Eddie Guerrero because he could do everything and fit pretty much every possible criteria for what someone would argue makes the best wrestler. He could fly, he could talk, he could wrestle, he could brawl, and he was a draw.
Eddie was amazing. Definitely a complete package. He also gets marks for the sheer number of promotions he was involved with. His Black Tiger matches in Japan, all 3 main 90s American promotions etc.
Eddie is my favourite of all time. Obviously for all the reasons above but I loved his passion. Just watch his addict promo from when he was feuding with Brock Lesnar.
He had a tag match with Chavo at my first live event in 2003, and you could see he was just having so much fun. I miss him so much.
Yup, Eddie is my favorite wrestler of all time as well, I was genuinely devastated when he died. I don’t think there’s been a wrestler as genuinely entertaining in the ring since then
John Cena, because he came back from surgery.
and he’s for the childrens!
Also, some people like him and some people hate him, and that’s okay.
And he’s really good at storing up finishers.
And he always wins lol
Kane, because he shoots fireballs and is a BMF.
Guess it’s a toss up between Eve Marie and Dominic DeNucci…
But eva marie can’t even do a hip toss
Like most here, the names Austin, Flair, Hogan, Owen, Warrior pop into my head immediately. But I think Shane McMahon deserves a lot of consideration. There literally was nothing that man wouldn’t do to entertain. Take a 50 ft elbow drop? Sure. Get belly-to-bellied through glass? Alrighty. Get hit with a kendo stick and plumet another 50 ft? Sure, what can go wrong?
I think that this could be categorised, like best technically, best hardcore, most committed, best talker, best character worker.
Shane was ridiculously committed to his role.
I could not believe the stuff Shane did. I read somewhere he the only reason he took those insane bumps was precisely because he was the son of the owner so he always felt like he had to prove himself to the boys in the back.
My memory of Shano Mac: Kurt Angle trying that belly-to-belly through the glass. The glass stays resolute, Shane lands on his head. Two minutes later, they try it again. It works.
What. A. Trooper.
Shane def gets the “Im going to earn your respect award even though my last name is McMahon and Im your boss” award. Dude took insane bumps and that “Shane Scramble” dance… Oh man… He knew over a decade ago what Vince always knew and what Stephanie is finally starting to realize. That you cant ask people to do things you wouldnt do yourself and that as the actual real life owner who’s cash flow depends on other wrestlers getting over, you put them over if you have a chance to make money instead of making yourself look cool.
My favourite wrestler growing up killed his wife and child.
Kenta Kobashi has to get a mention. I never fail to enjoy a Great Sasuke match. And as a bit of a personal pick, if I close my eyes and pretend to last 9 years haven’t happened, Kurt Angle: amazing in the ring for about 5 years and genuinely hilarious on the mic.
sigh, mine too
Yeah, I was waiting for someone else to throw his name out there but man, the guy was an absolute machine.
Benoit was my favorite during mid 90s in WCW before I got introduced to puro, and even for a while after that until. It sucks because I can’t rewatch and enjoy his matches any more, but holy shit that guy could wrestle.
I still rewatch his matches, but I always feel a bit guilty about it.
@Adrian Adonis Same here. I can’t watch a Benoit match without remembering what he did and that takes away all the enjoyment from them.
After everything that happened with Benoit came to light, it actually drove me away from Wrestling for a number of years. He was one of my favourites for a long time and it was hard to watch wrestling and not be reminded of it. Glad I came back, but I have a few DVDs that have a ton of dust on them still.
Benoit was my favorite. I need to watch more independent stuff to figure out if Daniel Bryan (Danielson) tops him.
It’s tough to pick between Melina AND Alicia Fox…
‘Like I said, I haven’t been in this business very long.’
Cameron’s reasoning for either of these.
Nobody has truly captured my imagination as a wrestling fan more than The Undertaker. The matches he’s had, the longevity he’s had, EVERYTHING.
I think there’s guys who may be better in the ring, and some better on the mic, but the one guy who made me pay attention every time was Michaels.
Also, I’m that wrestling fan who doesn’t understand why Flair is so revered, his promos to me are horrible and his ring work is ok, but not stunning.
Replace your second paragraph with Michaels, and that’s me.
Let’s go with Y2J/Chris Jericho/The Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla.
I got into wrestling far later than most (I assume) people writing or commenting on these threads but I remember being blown away by the promo where he smashed Michaels’ head into the Jerichotron. He was the coolest person on the show and I doubt I would have stuck with wrestling if he hadn’t spent some time ridding the world of parasites and sycophants. I then went back and watched his old WCW heel run and that was incredible too. In addition, Jericho/Michaels at Wrestlemania XIX is one of my favourite matches of all time. Basically, he was the reason I got into wrestling. I’m sure my lack of knowledge precludes me from mentioning others, but getting you into a sport is about as close to the definition of GOAT as you can get.
I lovingly forgive present-day Jericho in light of all that has gone before.
Agreed. Jericho is my pick. Maybe not the objective best, but certainly my preference.
“Later years aside” is an asterisk to put on a lot of the guys mentioned here, but even in his later years, Jericho can still put on Match of the Night most nights he works.
Incredibly well-traveled. An all-time heel whether in a suit or with a top ponytail. Fiery babyface. Always trusted to have a stellar match. Also, Ralphus and ARMBAR.
runners-up: Eddie, Savage, Taker, Flair and (Redacted)
He’s not my overall pick, but in terms of working the mic, as a wrestler, Jericho is the best ever (Heyman may be even better, but he’s a manager). Man of 1004 Holds Jericho and Spineless Sycophants Jericho were both so insanely amazing characters.
Loved the way that even though he could have written down the 30 or so holds to fill the time, he went all out heel and just repeated arm drag a bunch of times. Proper heeling.
Objectively he’s not the greatest, but, he’s always my favorite. I just wished he would stay retired.
Actual attempt at an answer:
Eddie Guerrero, because as said above, he could do SOOOOOO much SOOOO well
AJ Styles is also fairly versatile, and yeah, he’s not the best talker, but when he gets all goofus and yokelly, especially as a heel, I love it (because I’ve got a dumb brain, probably)
I love dudes like Savage or Bret Hart and a bunch of others, but to say GREATEST OF ALL TIME, and my head gets overwhelmed.
I’ll second this. Eddie was so perfectly well rounded it’s crazy. Make a checklist of what makes a professional wrestler great, Guerrero has check marks next to everything. I’d also argue Kurt Angle, who despite his dark TNA days was still able to make something watchable when it had no right to be.
Eddie is the first name that popped into my head when I thought about this. I’m not sure how the tragic shortening of his career affects it though. I would say that we saw him at a peak that was equal to or greater than everyone else we’ve discussed. It’s sort of like discussing Roy Campanella as the all-time greatest catcher.
GOODEST OF SOME TIME
stone cold steve austin. best on the mic, arguably most over of all time, created the blueprint of the brawling style most people in wwe use now. i’d have a more thought out argument but i am hungover today because i was trying to emulate steve last night.
reading this more, i can say savage is a close second.
I think it’s gotta be Shawn Michaels. Now, Hogan, Austin and the Rock were bigger stars. Flair and Foley were better talkers. Hart and Angle were better in the ring. No one combines all three aspects better than HBK. He was the most entertaining wrestler I ever watched, and as a Bret Hart mark, I hated him for a long time. But, what he was able to accomplish in essentially two careers is remarkable, and he should be recognized as one of, if not the best, ever.
In terms of total, total package in terms of wrestling ability and mic work? Shawn Michaels. He could literally do it all.
I’m actually surprised you didn’t pick Ultimo Dragon. Or someone like one of the early 90s AJPW guys.
The only thing Shawn Michaels couldn’t do was convincingly throw a chop.
Holy shit, there’s like thirty comments and only one person threw out Randy Savage as like the 11th name on a 10 name alternates list?
Fine.
Randy Savage.
Charismatic, athletic, and possibly batshit insane, Savage was the best actual wrestler of the early Wrestlemania era. His match with Steamboat is still the greatest Wrestlemania match of all time, he won the WWF title at the only tournament Wrestlemania ever, he was the Macho King…and that’s just scraping the tip of the iceberg of his accomplishments IN THE WWF. On top of that, he was a minor crossover star, with parts in the original Spider-Man, Dexter’s Laboratory, and the eponymous Slim Jim commercials, AND he played minor league baseball in the Cincinnati Reds’ farm system.
David Shoemaker makes a better case of it than I ever could ([deadspin.com]), but I’ll just say that Savage was one wrestler that I liked from childhood until early adulthood. He personified my fandom.
Oh, yeah, and DAT ELBOW DROP!
There’s a reason we hate Punk’s so much, and it’s because Savage’s was absolute perfection.
I can’t BOlieve how far I had to scroll down before someone said Macho Man. Seriously, it’s Macho Man.
My favorite thing about Randy Savage was his in-ring style. His movements were so unique and cat-like. I loved all his signatures: the jumping knee drop, the aggressive boxing jabs, the elbow smashes where he showed off his amazing armpits, the barrage of double axe handles from every which way.
He’s not my personal favorite, but the greatest of all-time probably has to be Shawn Michaels. Stone Cold is my favorite and is probably the most popular and did the most in the shortest amount of time, but Michaels has to be the tops.
Kenta Kobashi is my choice for the best ever.
Randy Savage is probably my favorite mainstream North American wrestler ever
Gotta go with Shawn Michaels. He had great matches with pretty much everyone he faced, from Undertaker to Jericho, and from Mankind to Cena. He and Razor pretty much *made* the ladder match. He “retired” and was able to come back and have a *really* respectable second act.
He was good-to-great on the mic, he was part of DX, which was revolutionary, and his split from the Rockers has to be top-5 among most memorable heel turns.
Shawn Michaels, hands down.
This is so much better than work
Agreed.
My pick is The Rock. He was an uber-dynamic guy, could play both face and heel easily, and could put on great matches easily. The main argument against him will always be the garbage-fests he put on at Mania 28 and 29, but that shouldn’t take away how great he was from ’98-’03.
He was an awful face. He always has been. Everytime Brandon bitches about faces today I’m imagining he’s having post traumatic flashbacks to the Rock in his heyday.
@jamrorange Face now or face in the 90s? Because him as The People’s Champ against the Corporation was money.
Terry Goddamn Funk.
Worked the rasslin’ style, comedic style, hardcore style, and technical style all adeptly.
(Also, his wandering into the shot at Slamboree 94 and staring down Heenan and Schiavone after going berserk is still hilarious to this day.)
terry funk is especially great when you realize he’s been clinically dead since 1984
Considering he retired in 1983, he’s had a helluva career since.
Shawn Michaels is always gonna be my number 1 and I’ve always held a soft spot for how great Ted DiBiase was at being an absolute shithead
Jushin Liger is definitely in with a shout. He changed his game up so much as he aged, he’s practically two of the best wrestlers of all time all by himself.
Manami Toyota. Meiko Satomura. The latter is just me being biased.
Let me stick to North America for a moment.
Austin could have been, if his neck hadn’t got borked. It’s a testament to the SOB that he was able to accomplish what he did after that. Bret Hart was pretty great, not terrible on the mic pre-stroke and had that international support but, man, that WCW run, woof.
Dark horse: Chris Jericho. Never really had the main event feel, but did a pretty good job of reinventing himself. His returns are increasingly aimless, sure, but then we’d have to take Flair off the table based on everything he did in WWE after WCW went down the tubes.
In terms of technical wrestling who do you think was better: Bret Hart or [redacted]?
( redacted) in a landslide. I don’t get Bret Hart either. Malenko was better to me
I think Bret was better at telling a story than (redacted) but worse at murdering family members.
[redacted] probably, but I was never a big Bret Hart fan. Probably because growing up I only saw him in reruns of the Hart Family days…
Benoit’s the best technical wrestler of all time. “Technical wrestling” as a term is kinda vague, but when it comes to the actual crisp execution of moves and reliability as a physical performer in the ring, Benoit tops everybody.
The best technical wrestler was Arn Anderson, with Benoit a very close second. Also you can’t mention technical wrestlers without throwing Kurt Angle in.
One of my favorite matches of all time is Bret vs. Benoit at Kemper Arena. Two of the technical greats with a heavy amount of emotion on top of it.
Bret vs. Angle is one of my top 5 dream matches that we will never see.
[redacted]
Also Triple H because HE RULED THE ATTITUDE ERA WITH AN IRON FIST FOR THIS BUSINESS AND WAS THE LAST OF A DYING BREED TO LAY IT ALL OUT IN THE RING EVERY NIGHT unlike these jack offs you’re paying to see now.
I’d say Kurt Angle is the best ever wrestler (to have also appeared in a Sharknado).
Early 2000s goofball Angle was AMAZING.
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer WITH A BROKEN FREAKIN’ NECK
As I mentioned above, I think he was genuinely hilarious on the mic. Him and Austin were gold. Plus, he’s a TNA Hall of Famer. That’s got to count for something…
Bret or Owen Hart. It’s because I had those horrible knock-off shades of his. Owen was just awesome.
This is going to get raw open-discussion like comments. I seriously don’t know if I can pick one guy as a definitive answer. I was a huge WCW mark as I was in my teens so guys like Benoit, Jericho, Ultimo, DDP, Malenko, Rey, Liger, Savage and such all had me go insane. I truly think that as far as the WWE guys go, SCSA, Rock, The Harts, Foley, Taker, Michaels….Jesus Christ, I don’t have an actual answer it seems.
I can’t believe no one has mentioned the 8th Wonder of the World. Greatest of all time, I’ll take Andre.
Greatest spectacle sure, but greatest wrestler?
I don’t feel like I’ve gone back and watched enough historical wrestling to have a reliable answer here but that’ll probably be true no matter how much I watch.
Kobashi, probably. I mean, it HAS to be one of the 90s All Japan guys, right? And Kobashi is the one that oozes energy and charisma on top of being impossibly good at wrestling. Also he has literally the scariest finisher in the history of the game.
(I hope there’s a “greatest female wrestler” version of this thread at some point because I want to see what the comments look like when there’s only one correct answer.)
As far as female wrestlers go, people have a right to their own opinion as to who the greatest of all time is. Any opinion other than Manami Toyota is the greatest ever is just flat out wrong, though.
Bull Nakano or die!
Chigusa is GOAT female, probably.
Shawn Michaels.
He was great on a mic. He was great in a ring. He won every title he could win in WWE, was forced into early retirement for a broken freaking back, then came back after four years and was even BETTER than the first time because his head was clear, he gave as much as he took in a ring, and he put over anyone who needed to be put over. No ego trips, nothing. The fact that his name consistently shows up in “Best Match of All Time” conversations, whether it’s a Wrestlemania match or just matches period, demonstrates how amazing he is.
Anyone who can come back after four years from a broken back and wrestle a 20-minute beauty of a match in the FIRST MATCH he had in four years is just the best.
Evidence: Mind Games 1996; Wrestlemanias 10, 19, 23, 25, 26; Hell in a Cell I at Badd Blood; Survivor Series 2003, the 70-minute match on RAW with Cena weeks after WM23.
No ego trips? Have you read how much of a dick he was when he was part of The Clique?
@LastTexansFan I’m referring to his second run there. His first run, yes, a colossal dick. The second run, no ego trip. He did the work, even when it wasn’t justified (i.e. having to let Hogan go over, so he oversold the shit out of Hogan’s offense and made that match fun for me).
Secondary question: Who was the better all around performer, Stone Cold Steve Austin or The Rock?
I’ll start it out by saying The Rock because he could make crowds despise him as a heel. Commendable a decision as it was for Austin to go heel (and he needed to), the crowd never responded to him with same hateful vigor as they did for The Rock when he was being a dick.
Plus we have Heel Stone Cold to blame for WHAT?
I think Austin was a better technician. The Rock’s offense was not as solid, where Austin could WORK you down, not just beat you down. The Rock has the worst Sharpshooter of all time.
And you can’t blame Austin for What? It was damned funny as his gimmick, and arguably gave him a couple extra years he wouldn’t otherwise have gotten. The problem was that crowds didn’t understand that was meant for him, and not everyone in the whole damned world.
@Thad you’re right about Austin’s skill. The man was a master in the ring.
The stomps though. The endless stomps.
@Charles Covar Would you say he was a…Ringmaster?
Saying Austin wasn’t as good as a hell discounts his WCW heelwork though.
Oops. As good as a heel, obviously
Austin. He was far better in the ring than Rocky was.
Austin and honestly it’s not close.
Yeah definitely Austin
Shawn Michaels. The best when he was a young jerk. Still the best when he had no knees and a broken back. Bonus points for retiring before he became a joke.
Having his last match be that match with the Undertaker really helps his cause a lot in my mind.
@Burt Stanton: I don’t think Michaels gets enough credit for knowing when it was time to go. Sure, we still see him, but when he said he’d wrestled his last match, he meant it.
Lou Thesz? Modern era? I’m going to have to say that it varies between Eddie G and Liger.
JOKE ANSWER:
1. Melina
2. Alicia Fox
SERIOUS ANSWER:
I hate the notion of picking a GOAT here like in any sport ’cause I know whatever choice I make is just going to betray my ignorance. I can’t with any confidence drop names from New Japan, but what I CAN do is pinpoint who was around at the right time and place to keep me around watching now and then in 20goddamn14.
So, Chris Jericho. My very very earliest wrestling memories, before I was grasping any concept of good guys and bad guys, was of this goofy-lookin’ dude bouncing all over WCW and saying hilarious shit. I was a WCW watcher before I went anywhere else, and I wasn’t even as young as other kid fans at the time (10? 11?). But I can still count on one hand the things I remember specifically about WCW in those days: Jericho, unavoidable Hogan, Rey’s transition from cool flipping dude in mask to maskless No Limit dork.
Jericho had a WWF debut that no one is ever going to touch*. It was so good that whatever twists his character has taken since, his one big overarching character trait became “guy who returns.” He’s responsible for at least three all-time mark-out moments I can point to (his debut, winning that damn undisputed title, and returning again all sparkly to club the crap out of that poor relay runner that Randy Orton hired).
I’ll argue with some vehemence that he (and probably Edge) made John Cena. MADE that dude. Should be getting teddy bears and stuff from him regularly.
He is lame as hell when he gets into a rut, can’t exactly deny that. I don’t get as excited for him these days, sadly. Like Mysterio, his last couple years have been aimless. I’m not loving the Wyatt Family stuff so far. But I’d still take Jericho at his shittiest over other wrestlers that we’re obligated with at their shittiest. For me anyway, CJ’s terribly regrettable “trashbag ho” phase has even proven instructive as a What Not To Do when it comes to basic human decency toward women. I’m not proud that I laughed at that shit when I was a kid but, now, I can use that to pinpoint *why*.
*until Tyler Breeze gets called up this December.