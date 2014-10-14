From Law School To Wrestling School – The Wrestling Documentary Short You Need To See

#Independent Wrestling
10.14.14 4 years ago 21 Comments

Some may know her as legal counsel to RD Evans in Ring of Honor, others may know her as With Spandex’s favourite vegan food-loving houndstooth-wearing smart badass lady wrestler, and some of you may not know her at all. Filmmaker Kenny Johnson hopes to change that.

Watch the Veda Scott mini-documentary below, and get to know one of the coolest, toughest, most passionate wrestlers on the independent scene today.

