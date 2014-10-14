From Law School To Wrestling School – The Wrestling Documentary Short You Need To See

Some may know her as legal counsel to RD Evans in Ring of Honor, others may know her as With Spandex’s favourite vegan food-loving houndstooth-wearing smart badass lady wrestler, and some of you may not know her at all. Filmmaker Kenny Johnson hopes to change that.
Watch the Veda Scott mini-documentary below, and get to know one of the coolest, toughest, most passionate wrestlers on the independent scene today.
Veda is the cat’s pajamas
I didn’t know her at all before I watched this, but now I want to know a lot more about her. Great to see someone who can actually make a difference in this world also embrace her passion for pro wrestling head-on.
I found her old Livejournal a few months ago, and it’s interesting to read her thoughts pre ever considering becoming a wrestler. She’s talking about moving to New York for school and/or some boyfriend, I guess.
I will check it out. Hopefully it’s more involved than that Johnny Gargano one, which was cool, but focused a bit too much on that sick kid. At least Part 1 did.
At first I was like “Wow, Mischa Brooks just can’t make up her mind”
I can’t wait to check this out. She’s pretty much the best and she’s my son’s first mark photo!
But is she cooler, tougher and more passionate than Triple H? That’s what this episode of Raw written by Triple H is going to find out!
Veda is good people and deserves all the success in the wrestling world for as long as she chooses. i want to follow her around as like, her paralegal librarian groupie manager, who cleans her glasses on the shirts of her defeated enemies. At least I am in the fanfiction I’m now writing in my head. #houndstooth4life
I need to be a part of this fanfic. I own a houndstooth tie. I think that qualifies me to join this faction.
I have a houndstooth sports jacket. Maybe we can be her paralegal underlings who help her cheat to win matches and then get her out of punishments with obscure legal defenses?
Then we drink a lot. Because lawyer show.
It’ll never happen, but, imagine the positive PR the WWE could spawn by showcasing her as one of the divas? She could be a lawyer or she could be a wrestler, and she chose being a wrestler makes for a hell of a story. And her alt look makes her stand out in a unique way that will resonate with people.
Egads WWE, sign this woman!
They tried that with David Otunga…it didn’t go so well.
@TheRazz: But thing about Otunga is, well, in terms of Otunga’s wrestling abilities, I heard he is a really nice guy. Veda Scott is definitely better than Otunga.
“From Lawyer to Warrior”
/headlinefixer
that only works if you pronounce it “woyer” like WWE does, which you should not
This video should be forwarded to HHH… Then again they wouldnt know what to do with someone so great
My favorite thing about Veda is how 2 years ago at King of Trios, a bunch of us got in to a discussion about the legal ramifications of events in Rocky 2. Unable to come to a consensus, we called Veda at 2 AM, and asked her our question, and she gave a thoughtful answer instead of telling us all to go fuck ourselves for calling her at 2 AM to ask theoretical questions about a movie from the 1980s.
holy shit thats amazing.
It was Rocky 3! Whether or not Clubber Lang was responsible for Mickey’s death.
And she’s wearing a Bluth’s Frozen Bananas shirt. I think I’m in love.
She sure makes MY banana stand!
I’m very happy to say that all of you fine peoples here at WithSpandex and back at WithLeather were the one who got me into Veda Scott. She is a dynamite wrestler, and seems like just the coolest person to hang out with.