From Law School To Wrestling School – The Wrestling Documentary Short You Need To See

Some may know her as legal counsel to RD Evans in Ring of Honor, others may know her as With Spandex’s favourite vegan food-loving houndstooth-wearing smart badass lady wrestler, and some of you may not know her at all. Filmmaker Kenny Johnson hopes to change that.

Watch the Veda Scott mini-documentary below, and get to know one of the coolest, toughest, most passionate wrestlers on the independent scene today.