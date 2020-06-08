FTR Doesn’t Have A Long-Term Deal With AEW

After finally being released from their WWE contracts, The Revival pulled up to AEW on May 27, calling themselves FTR, to confront their old rivals The Young Bucks. It was a career move many fans anticipated even before Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) and Dax Harwood (fka Scott Dawson) officially left WWE, but, according to the tag team, their current storyline on Dynamite doesn’t mean they’re locked down with AEW in the long term.

FTR is set to make their in-ring Dynamite debut this week, but that doesn’t mean they’ve said yeah to long-term All Elite Wrestling contracts.

On the podcast The Jim Cornette Experience, Wheeler explained that “we’re negotiating still” with AEW. Despite these ongoing negotiations, AEW signed them to a “short-term, almost handshake deal because they want to get this thing done finally because it’s been talked about for so many years.” FTR is currently “not under any long-term obligation with anybody.”

Hardwood said he believes Tony Khan is “allowing us to appear on these handshake deals” because he has “full trust” in FTR – and he’s a fan of the tag team. Hardwood went on to explain (transcript from Wrestling, Inc.):