The Revival Has Been Released By WWE, Finally

Do not ask for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for The Revival . The cult-favorite tag team of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have been released by WWE . The news broke on WWE.com, with the company’s typically terse form statement for talent releases:

Last month, it was reported that the Revival was unofficially done with WWE, so this announcement just makes it official. Dash and Dawson have been dissatisfied with their place in WWE for more than a year, with rumors of the pair being unhappy dating as far back as January 2019. Since then, the pair has been used less and less, most notably being left out of the Smackdown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match last month. The duo was left out of WrestleMania 36 entirely, despite the card ballooning to two full days of wrestling.

The Revival depart WWE having been their first-ever Triple Crown tag team champions, having won the NXT belts and the Raw belts twice, and the Smackdown belts once. As is standard with most talent releases, Dash (real name: Dan Wheeler) and Dawson (real name: David Harwood) likely have a 90-day non-compete clause attached to this release, meaning the earliest they could show up in a different televised wrestling company (one that is All Elite, perhaps) wouldn’t be until July at the earliest. The duo recently trademarked the phrase “Shatter Machine,” so perhaps they already have a new tag team name ready to go.