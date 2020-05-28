Watch The Revival Make Their Long-Awaited AEW Debut On Dynamite

We’ve been waiting for it to happen since the moment they were finally released from their long-suffering WWE contracts, and Wednesday’s Dynamite finally gave it to us. The Revival of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are officially on the All Elite Wrestling roster.

The Butcher and The Blade (in their finest, post-Memorial Day whites) were attacking The Young Bucks when the artists formerly known as The Revival — now known as “FTR,” with the names Dax Hardwood and Cash Wheeler … Dax and Cash, like Ax and Smash, get it? — made the save. A black truck pulled up to Daily’s Place, and one of the best tag teams in the world finally stepped into the promotion where they’ll be able to make good on those Twitter promises and, God willing, have good matches again.