The Full 2019 Raw Women’s Survivor Series Team Has Been Announced

With the three-brand edition of WWE Survivor Series coming up this Sunday, the teams for the elimination matches are coming together. Both the men’s and women’s NXT teams have yet to be announced, but WWE rounded out the Raw and Smackdown parts of the five-on-five-on-five matches earlier today with an online announcement.



The Raw women’s Survivor Series team is now Charlotte Flair (captain), Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan. Logan has not appeared on Raw since the episode before WrestleMania 35 and has been wrestling on house shows and Main Event since April. During that time, she also got an enormous back tattoo of a mythological Norse wolf, so that’s something to look out for on Sunday.

With Asuka and Kairi Sane now in the women’s tag team elimination match, the last-minute addition of a Women’s Tag Team Championship defense looks very unlikely. As it stands, the women’s matches at this year’s Survivor Series are Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Bayley (Smackdown Women’s Champion) vs. Shayna Bazler (NXT Women’s Champion) and Team Raw (Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Sane, and Logan) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross, who recently signed a contract extension with WWE) vs. Team NXT (TBA.)