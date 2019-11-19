The Full 2019 Raw Women’s Survivor Series Team Has Been Announced

With the three-brand edition of WWE Survivor Series coming up this Sunday, the teams for the elimination matches are coming together. Both the men’s and women’s NXT teams have yet to be announced, but WWE rounded out the Raw and Smackdown parts of the five-on-five-on-five matches earlier today with an online announcement.
The Raw women’s Survivor Series team is now Charlotte Flair (captain), Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan. Logan has not appeared on Raw since the episode before WrestleMania 35 and has been wrestling on house shows and Main Event since April. During that time, she also got an enormous back tattoo of a mythological Norse wolf, so that’s something to look out for on Sunday.
Fenrir, also called Fenrisúlfr, monstrous wolf of Norse mythology. He was the son of the demoniac god Loki and a giantess, Angerboda. Fearing Fenrir’s strength and knowing that only evil could be expected of him, the gods bound him with a magical chain made of the sound of a cat’s footsteps, the beard of a woman, the breath of fish, and other occult elements. When the chain was placed upon him, Fenrir bit off the hand of the god Tyr. He was gagged with a sword and was destined to lie bound to a rock until the Ragnarök (Doomsday), when he will break his bonds and fall upon the gods. According to one version of the myth, Fenrir will devour the sun, and in the Ragnarök he will fight against the chief god Odin and swallow him. Odin’s son Vidar will avenge his father, stabbing the wolf to the heart according to one account and tearing his jaws asunder according to another. Fenrir figures prominently in Norwegian and Icelandic poetry of the 10th and 11th centuries, and the poets speak apprehensively of the day when he will break loose. @sacred_knot_tattoo
With Asuka and Kairi Sane now in the women’s tag team elimination match, the last-minute addition of a Women’s Tag Team Championship defense looks very unlikely. As it stands, the women’s matches at this year’s Survivor Series are Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Bayley (Smackdown Women’s Champion) vs. Shayna Bazler (NXT Women’s Champion) and Team Raw (Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Sane, and Logan) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross, who recently signed a contract extension with WWE) vs. Team NXT (TBA.)