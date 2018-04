There was fire, there was ice. There was also an entrance song, but that’s more of a theme. Either way, Seth Rollins channeled the powers of the Night King from Game of Thrones to win the Intercontinental title at Wrestlemania 34. Look at him with those cold, blue eyes and outfit that only someone that’s dead and north of The Wall would wear.

WE ARE HERE FOR WHITE WALKER SETH ROLLINS pic.twitter.com/QnCZcWPQoO — The Tag Rope (@tagropemag) April 8, 2018

Well it didn't work first time round for Glacier, but what the hell… Seth Rollins blood runs cold!!!#wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/s2hSQxTE0H — Rob (@UTTRob) April 8, 2018