The latest episode of Road To Double Or Nothing has some great content about AEW’s upcoming women’s match, Cody Rhodes’ new children’s book, and more, but our WCW-loving asses were focused on the opening: Glacier, aka our favorite under-appreciated mid-90s WCW star turned comeback inspiration, will be competing in the Over Budget Battle Royal at Double Or Nothing. That kind of announcement will make your blood run cold.

One of our (read: my) favorite parts of All In last year was Glacier being part of Cody’s entourage. Now he’s planning to “introduce [himself] to a few people,” and is still in Cody’s ear, helping him make decisions.

