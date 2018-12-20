Mayor Glenn Jacobs Talked To X-Pac About Fake Diesel, Isaac Yankem, And Kane

These days, Glenn Jacobs is primarily the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Sure, he still makes occasional appearances as Kane in WWE, but it’s clearly not his main thing anymore. Nevertheless, he’s obviously a man who still loves wrestling and is proud of his accomplishments in the field. In a recent appearance on X-Pac’s podcast (transcribed by WrestlingInc), Jacobs talked about the gimmicks he was given when he first arrived in WWE and why the first two didn’t succeed.
That first gimmick was Diesel, the same character Kevin Nash left behind when he departed for WCW to start the NWO with Scott Hall. The attempt to sell Jacobs as the same guy is usually just made fun of these days, but Glenn’s more positive about it than you might expect.
i think its pretty cool he’s always so damn humble
its why Vince has kept him for this long and always tries to find ways to put him on TV. He does reward those that are actually good employees. Especially those who are smart, humble, nice, safe worker, great attitude, etc.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t the dentist gimmick in like 1995 and fake Diesel after in 1996? Also, I know way too much about wrestling.
Yeah, that was the first thought I had. I remember Issac Yankem as 1995 because he appeared on some wrestling tapes I had and was involved in Kings feud with Bret Hart, which ran a couple years through ’95. Seems Elle just got her years mixed up, which happens sometimes. If Kane talked about Fake Diesel first in the podcast that might have also contributed to the confusion.