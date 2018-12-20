Mayor Glenn Jacobs Talked To X-Pac About Fake Diesel, Isaac Yankem, And Kane

WWE

These days, Glenn Jacobs is primarily the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Sure, he still makes occasional appearances as Kane in WWE, but it’s clearly not his main thing anymore. Nevertheless, he’s obviously a man who still loves wrestling and is proud of his accomplishments in the field. In a recent appearance on X-Pac’s podcast (transcribed by WrestlingInc), Jacobs talked about the gimmicks he was given when he first arrived in WWE and why the first two didn’t succeed.

That first gimmick was Diesel, the same character Kevin Nash left behind when he departed for WCW to start the NWO with Scott Hall. The attempt to sell Jacobs as the same guy is usually just made fun of these days, but Glenn’s more positive about it than you might expect.