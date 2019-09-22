If you enjoyed wrestling legend Bill Goldberg’s trouncing of Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, perhaps you’ll enjoy the sequel, filmed on somebody’s camera phone over the weekend.

As the story goes, the two ran into each other at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas. The situation escalated until the two had to be pulled apart, and thankfully UFC fighter Eryk Anders was there to lend a hand. I doubt the service staff at Andiamo are trained to keep WWE Superstars from attacking each other. You can watch the clip below, which Goldberg shared on his Instagram.