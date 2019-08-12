Matt Riddle Encountered Goldberg Backstage At SummerSlam

WWE on YouTube

We just watched Goldberg demolish Dolph Ziggler not once, not twice, but three times. But as those watching WWE Watch Along learned, that wasn’t the only time tonight that Bill Goldberg encountered a disrespectful current star. On Watch Along, a livestream that WWE runs of various SuperStars watching their show as it happens, NXT’s Matt Riddle told the story of his own encounter backstage with Goldberg, who he’s gotten some heat online for insulting.