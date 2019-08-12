We just watched Goldberg demolish Dolph Ziggler not once, not twice, but three times. But as those watching WWE Watch Along learned, that wasn’t the only time tonight that Bill Goldberg encountered a disrespectful current star. On Watch Along, a livestream that WWE runs of various SuperStars watching their show as it happens, NXT’s Matt Riddle told the story of his own encounter backstage with Goldberg, who he’s gotten some heat online for insulting.
Matt Riddle Encountered Goldberg Backstage At SummerSlam
Elle Collins 08.11.19 1 hour ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 08.06.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 08.06.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 08.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.30.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.30.19 2 weeks ago