Matt Riddle Encountered Goldberg Backstage At SummerSlam

08.11.19 1 hour ago

WWE on YouTube

We just watched Goldberg demolish Dolph Ziggler not once, not twice, but three times. But as those watching WWE Watch Along learned, that wasn’t the only time tonight that Bill Goldberg encountered a disrespectful current star. On Watch Along, a livestream that WWE runs of various SuperStars watching their show as it happens, NXT’s Matt Riddle told the story of his own encounter backstage with Goldberg, who he’s gotten some heat online for insulting.

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2019#Summerslam#WWE
TAGSGoldbergMATT RIDDLESUMMERSLAMWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2019WWE Watch Along
