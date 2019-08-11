WWE Network

Wrestling legend Bill Goldberg may not have made as much money as he did for that match in Saudi Arabia, but we’re hoping this was enough to “erase the feeling” of it.

Goldberg stepped into the ring with Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, and this one went a lot more like you’d expect a Goldberg match to go. I mean, this guy certainly enjoyed it.

Dolph managed to surprise him and get a one-count with a superkick (from outta nowhere), then hit a SECOND superkick and got a similar one-count. He went to the well three-too-many times, however, as the next superkick got countered with … well, you know.