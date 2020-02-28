The year is 2020. William Scott Goldberg is 53 years old, and he is also currently the WWE Universal Champion. (For the second time in four years!) He won the strap in the main event of a Saudi Arabian blood money pay-per-view in three minutes after hitting four spears and a modified hip toss “jackhammer” suplex on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, one of the most exciting, original, young characters in WWE. No, none of that is a typo. Professional wrestling, everybody!
Suffice it to say, a lot of people weren’t too happy about the WWE Hall Of Famer going over young talent and positioning himself toward the top of the card at WrestleMania 36. In fact, one of those people was none other than Home Alone star and avid pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin. (Seriously, if you haven’t watched him thumb wrestle Paul Heyman and Braun Strowman, you haven’t lived.)
After the main event went off the air, Culkin took to Twitter to air his grievances:
I've just cancelled my tickets to Tampa Bay.
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 27, 2020
Goldberg apparently found time to do a vanity search on Twitter on his flight back from Saudi Arabia and had no problem calling Culk out:
@IncredibleCulk duly noted dork 👍😡
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 28, 2020
Culkin, who has attended multiple WrestleManias (dating all the way back to WrestleMania VII in 1991), is staying true to his word, however, reiterating to another fan he won’t be there. Maybe he can send Matt Riddle instead.