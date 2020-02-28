The year is 2020. William Scott Goldberg is 53 years old, and he is also currently the WWE Universal Champion. (For the second time in four years!) He won the strap in the main event of a Saudi Arabian blood money pay-per-view in three minutes after hitting four spears and a modified hip toss “jackhammer” suplex on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, one of the most exciting, original, young characters in WWE. No, none of that is a typo. Professional wrestling, everybody!

Suffice it to say, a lot of people weren’t too happy about the WWE Hall Of Famer going over young talent and positioning himself toward the top of the card at WrestleMania 36. In fact, one of those people was none other than Home Alone star and avid pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin. (Seriously, if you haven’t watched him thumb wrestle Paul Heyman and Braun Strowman, you haven’t lived.)